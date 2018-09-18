It's finally happening! A-Reece will join Nasty C on his tour
The nation ain't just happy... the nation is happy AF!
People who haven't followed Nasty C and A-Reece's come up may not understand why the streets are a mess after Nasty C officially announced that A-Reece will join him on his Ivyson but the rest of us are LOSING OUR MINDS!
The reason there's been a constant hype on the timeline since Nasty reached out to A-Reece to join him is because the two rappers are arguably the best thing to happen to rap since... Tumi from the Volume.
*You can happily @ us because your faves are pop stars and pantsulas respectively. LOL*
But on the real though the youngins have a bright future in rap and have proved song after song that they have talent. Now just imagine what they can do together!
*That thought gave us goosies*
This announcement really did make history and Mzansi can't wait to see the fruits of this collaboration. Mzansi is in for a treat!
It’s official‼️ A Reece is #IvysonTour READY‼️ I KNOW THE COUNTRY IS PROUD‼️ pic.twitter.com/PQAaHs4xH4— IVYSON TOUR (@Nasty_CSA) September 17, 2018
Nasty's announcement tweet had over 5,000 retweets, 19,000 likes and over 700 comments.
Just see the memes...it's all the proof you need.
A-reece and Nasty C are more mature than those other two guys! Can't wait for the heat!! pic.twitter.com/mBHqFH7OSH— Black Buzz lightyear (@khuxaba) September 17, 2018
September 15, 2018
Nasty C and A-Reece fans right now. pic.twitter.com/ktBodZ6Vs0— [L]e[S]e[D]i (@_Hybreed_) September 17, 2018
Are you around Durban? Do you have cash? Please be at West Street near FNB tomorrow at 14:00, I'll be muggin' people just to buy tickets for Nasty C x A-Reece Ivyson tour.— Cigarettes and Juice (@_NtokozoMtshali) September 17, 2018
For more information, please contact me 064 678 9988 pic.twitter.com/ZagQvnmLnm
, @Nasty_CSA Adds @reece_youngking To #IvysonTour, Announces New Music & Shares #King Trailer #slikouronlife https://t.co/6HiK3oc8K4— SlikourOnLife (@slikouron) September 17, 2018