It's finally happening! A-Reece will join Nasty C on his tour

People who haven't followed Nasty C and A-Reece's come up may not understand why the streets are a mess after Nasty C officially announced that A-Reece will join him on his Ivyson but the rest of us are LOSING OUR MINDS!

The reason there's been a constant hype on the timeline since Nasty reached out to A-Reece to join him is because the two rappers are arguably the best thing to happen to rap since... Tumi from the Volume.

*You can happily @ us because your faves are pop stars and pantsulas respectively. LOL*