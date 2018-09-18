TshisaLIVE

It's finally happening! A-Reece will join Nasty C on his tour

The nation ain't just happy... the nation is happy AF!

18 September 2018 - 11:39 By Chrizelda Kekana
Nasty C extended an invite to A Reece on Twitter and he said yes!
Nasty C extended an invite to A Reece on Twitter and he said yes!
Image: Instagram/Nasty c and Twitter/Areece

People who haven't followed Nasty C and A-Reece's come up may not understand why the streets are a mess after Nasty C officially announced that A-Reece will join him on his Ivyson but the rest of us are LOSING OUR MINDS!

The reason there's been a constant hype on the timeline since Nasty reached out to A-Reece to join him is because the two rappers are arguably the best thing to happen to rap since... Tumi from the Volume.

*You can happily @ us because your faves are pop stars and pantsulas respectively. LOL*

'We can make history the right way,' Nasty C to A-Reece

A weekend can change a whole lot of things in the entertainment world. So when Nasty C asked A-Reece to consider joining him on his much acclaimed ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

But on the real though the youngins have a bright future in rap and have proved song after song that they have talent. Now just imagine what they can do together!

*That thought gave us goosies*

This announcement really did make history and Mzansi can't wait to see the fruits of this collaboration. Mzansi is in for a treat!

Nasty's announcement tweet had over 5,000 retweets, 19,000 likes and over 700 comments.

Just see the memes...it's all the proof you need.

'Racist’ talent agent to undergo anger management classes after WhatsApp rant

Mary Ann said she suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and her medication sometimes stopped her from thinking clearly.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Er, okay! Official SA Weather Twitter account shades Khanyi Mbau

So, Weather SA thinks Khanyi Mbau is at a higher risk during the upcoming heat wave.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'We've seen each other about 6 times,' Skolopad spills tea on 'engagement'

Skolopad says she's engaged. Here are some reasons why it looks a bit, uh, tricky.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'I wanted to regroup after the initial hype,' DJ Merlon on his hiatus

After Kuze Kuse took over Mzansi, DJ Merlon gave us a few more hits then seemed to have disappeared, only he was just reloading more hits!
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Zodwa Wabantu exercises in her bikini. As only she can! TshisaLIVE
  2. Zoleka details how Ma Winnie visits her in a dream TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Inside Nomuzi Mabena & Sbuda Roc's Paris escape TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Ayanda Ncwane's boys drop music video for LITTEST gospel song of the ... TshisaLIVE
  5. I am not as angry as I used to be - How fatherhood changed AKA TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X