Florence Masebe doesn't want people using her afro 'to shame & insult' other black women'
Veteran actress Florence Masebe wears her natural hair with pride but she doesn't appreciate it being used as ammunition to shame other women.
The veteran actress, took to Twitter to express her disappointment at those who insist on using her natural hair as comparison of those who choose to relax their hair or have weaves instead.
"I wish my choice to leave my hair in its natural state would not be used to shame and insult black women who choose to do what they please with their own hair," she wrote.
The tweet sparked a debate and when men also jumped on Florence set them straight too.
You should also consider that when black women keep their hair in its natural state they are not doing this to be appreciated by anyone, especially not men. https://t.co/W5Lj87onZ4— Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) September 20, 2018
Just a couple of days ago the actress told Instagram followers she had received a DM from some hair account that wanted to "assist" in taking care of her hair.
Florence explained that she has been doing a fine job all by herself before natural hair became a "movement".
"Yesterday some hair account inboxed me saying they've noticed that I've started a natural hair journey and they'd like to assist me with ways of taking care of it. I told them I was offended considering that chances are my hair has been this way before their business even existed. I'm not mad. I just need you to laugh with me. I can handle my hair."
View this post on Instagram
