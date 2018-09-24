TshisaLIVE

Florence Masebe doesn't want people using her afro 'to shame & insult' other black women'

24 September 2018 - 14:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Florence Masebe has one of the best fro's on these streets.
Florence Masebe has one of the best fro's on these streets.
Image: Via Instagram

Veteran actress Florence Masebe wears her natural hair with pride but she doesn't appreciate it being used as ammunition to shame other women. 

The veteran actress, took to Twitter to express her disappointment at those who insist on using her natural hair as comparison of those who choose to relax their hair or have weaves instead.

"I wish my choice to leave my hair in its natural state would not be used to shame and insult black women who choose to do what they please with their own hair," she wrote.

The tweet sparked a debate and when men also jumped on Florence set them straight too.

Just a couple of days ago the actress told Instagram followers  she had received a DM from some hair account that wanted to "assist" in taking care of her hair.

Florence explained that she has been doing a fine job all by herself before natural hair  became a "movement".

"Yesterday some hair account inboxed me saying they've noticed that I've started a natural hair journey and they'd like to assist me with ways of taking care of it. I told them I was offended considering that chances are my hair has been this way before their business even existed. I'm not mad. I just need you to laugh with me. I can handle my hair."

Kelly Khumalo: I'm in the Jehovah season, that is my superpower!

Nothing can touch Kelly Khumalo right now and she explains that it's all thanks to Jehovah season.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

WATCH | Zodwa totally rocks the runway at Durban Fashion Fair

And yáll thought that Zodwa just danced?
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Nelisiwe Sibiya's glad she chose Mzansi over the States, here’s why!

Nelisiwe's voice has left Mzansi in their feels on Lockdown and her soundtrack is almost here.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

No time for negotiations! Zodwa won’t accept anything less than 35k

"My fee is R35,000 to R45,000 and that's it. End of story," Zodwa Wabantu said.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Romance between a Metro cop & car spinner has the internet defeated TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Zodwa totally rocks the runway at Durban Fashion Fair TshisaLIVE
  3. LOL! Malusi Gigaba wants to meet Dr Musa to 'talk Utatakho’ TshisaLIVE
  4. Mlindo The Vocalist on blessers: I know what it is like to be the other guy TshisaLIVE
  5. Mshoza still believes in love & marriage TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X