Florence Masebe doesn't want people using her afro 'to shame & insult' other black women'

Veteran actress Florence Masebe wears her natural hair with pride but she doesn't appreciate it being used as ammunition to shame other women.

The veteran actress, took to Twitter to express her disappointment at those who insist on using her natural hair as comparison of those who choose to relax their hair or have weaves instead.

"I wish my choice to leave my hair in its natural state would not be used to shame and insult black women who choose to do what they please with their own hair," she wrote.