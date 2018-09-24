Zenande Mfenyana feels proud that actors are finally standing up

Last week South African actors enjoyed a young victory when they took their fight to parliament and Zenande Mfenyana, who was part of the infamous Generations 16 said said it was about time.

The Generation 16 were fired in 2014 after they downed tools over wage disputes and contract negotiations.

She told the Trending SA panel that it was great to see the progress actors were making.

"From our strike and our movement, the whole Generations 16... all of that led to this becoming what it is. Nambitha was there and she represented all of us and stood up for what we (Generations 16) was fighting for. We fought for better treatment for actors and performers, for better contracts for us not be treated just as freelancers."