TshisaLIVE

Zenande Mfenyana feels proud that actors are finally standing up

Zenande said to be part of the Generations 16 wasn't easy because people dismissed them as "just being rebellious"

24 September 2018 - 13:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Actress Zenande Mfenyana spoke about how hard it was to be part of Generations 16.
Actress Zenande Mfenyana spoke about how hard it was to be part of Generations 16.
Image: Instagram/Zenande Mfenyana

Last week South African actors enjoyed a young victory when they took their fight to parliament and Zenande Mfenyana, who was part of the infamous Generations 16 said said it was about time. 

The Generation 16 were fired in 2014 after they downed tools over wage disputes and contract negotiations.

She told the Trending SA panel that it was great to see the progress actors were making.  

"From our strike and our movement, the whole Generations 16... all of that led to this becoming what it is. Nambitha was there and she represented all of us and stood up for what we (Generations 16) was fighting for. We fought for better treatment for actors and performers, for better contracts for us not be treated just as freelancers."

WATCH | Florence Masebe’s speech in parliament ignites a fire in actors

Florence Masebe was on fire in parliament.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

The group, which comprised of 16 lead actors  were fired after they embarked on a strike and refused to return to work. Although it was frowned upon the actors aired their grievances with the soapie and demanded better salaries, an extension on their contracts and royalties from episodes which had been rebroadcast.

Zenande explained that although it was brave, it was one of the hardest decisions she's ever had to make but it was necessary.

"For Ma Flo Masebe and Nambitha to stand in government as actors and say please can you amend the bill and let it suit our needs as well, we are human. My helper has better rights than I do ( an actor)... isn't that crazy?".

Zenande said to be part of the Generations 16 wasn't easy and people dismissed them as "just being rebellious" but they had the bigger picture in mind.

The actress landed on her feet after the Generations 16 saga and impressed Mzansi on Igazi and she's now doing the most as Goodness on The Queen.

Watch the rest of the interview below:

Ishmael's daughter Thato Morabe is following in dad's footsteps

Ishmael's daughter Thato Morabe is MAD talented.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

No time for negotiations! Zodwa won’t accept anything less than 35k

"My fee is R35,000 to R45,000 and that's it. End of story," Zodwa Wabantu said.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

JT Medupe: We need to do better to protect women

JT Medupe said we need to raise our children to be better men.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Lady Zamar on fashion hate: It is not me looking for attention

Lady Zamar isn't about to change because y'all are hating.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Romance between a Metro cop & car spinner has the internet defeated TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Zodwa totally rocks the runway at Durban Fashion Fair TshisaLIVE
  3. LOL! Malusi Gigaba wants to meet Dr Musa to 'talk Utatakho’ TshisaLIVE
  4. Mlindo The Vocalist on blessers: I know what it is like to be the other guy TshisaLIVE
  5. Mshoza still believes in love & marriage TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X