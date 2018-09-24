LISTEN | Actress Zola Nombona displays her vocals in house track

It has evidently been a year of people stepping out of their comfort zones and actress Zola Nombona has been added to that mix. A part from being on screen, she is also a dancer and now a house music vocalist of note.

The actress, who is currently slaying her role on Lockdown as Monde revealed a few months ago that she intended on being more serious about her musical side.

Now her fans finally get a chance to hear what she sounds like and she told TshisaLIVE that instead of nerves she was just excited to finally share her gift. And, it also helps that she had lots of fun while making the music.

"I’m so excited that I Like It is finally out for people to enjoy. Doing this song was a very fun process and organic process. I absolutely love the beat and the fun theme of the song."

Zola said the song is basically like that friend who hypes you up and forces you to dance.

"I Like It is a fun and naughty song that celebrates the amazing feeling of dance. It's a song that literally encourages you to have fun and dance."

Being on the same song as some of the best in the business also made the process easy for the actress, who admitted that she would be gifting SA with more music.

"Working with Mpumi was a literally a dream come true. I’ve always loved her music and unique take on house music vocals. DJ Active is an amazing musician whose sound I absolutely love. I love music. When great opportunities come for me to make music, I’ll definitely be grabbing it with both horns," she said.

Listen to the song below: