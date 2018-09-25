TshisaLIVE

So, is Bandile romantic or nah? Nadia shares the 411

25 September 2018 - 13:19 By Chrizelda Kekana
Bandile and Nadia are happy together.
Bandile and Nadia are happy together.
Image: Via Bandile's Instagram

Major League's Bandile has supported his bae Nadia Nakai "during the people" and on these social media streets, but the star says she still has to push him in the right direction sometimes.

During a recent interview on Metro FM, Nadia spilled the tea on her relationship and said she was truly happy with Bandile. But as far as being romantic goes? Class is still in session.

"I think he tries to be, like every guy is. I don't think a man is romantic naturally, like off the bet. Like, no, I think you try to train them into being sweet. So yeah, I don't know," she said.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE back in JanuaryBandile first denied that they were anything more than friends.

"We are just friends, close friends. That is all we are. The truth is we are just friends, we might...we're just very close friends."

But a few moments later he confirmed that they were a couple.

"We are dating. We have been dating for nearly a year now. We wanted to just clear all the speculation."

Since then we've seen him stand up for his girl on these ruthless social media streets and the pair have posted more and more pics together.

At clubs. On baecations. Check ins at the #LoveLiveHere Insta location! They sure are cute though. Check them out!

View this post on Instagram

Vibes right now.....

A post shared by Bandile (@bandz_majorleague) on

Lebo Sekgobela shares how she didn't let her hit song pressure her

"I gave all God had given me to give, the rest is on him," Lebo Sekgobela said about her album Umusa.
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

The latest on Zodwa's reality show: Star will only sign once she gets her coins

Zodwa says she is not demanding R1-million but close to the sum.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

IN MEMES | Twitter's so disgusted by Deborah & they can't even hide it

Pamela Nomvete is doing too good a job because as it stands Twitter truly can't stand Deborah!
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Gugu Gumede dishes the deets on THAT Uzalo wedding scene

Sis says the emotions were similar to those when her home got ransacked.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Inside Minnie Dlamini & her hubby's Paris getaway TshisaLIVE
  2. Romance between a Metro cop & car spinner has the internet defeated TshisaLIVE
  3. Sjoe! Nadia Nakai serves major sauce in this lacey number TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Somizi's here to tell you not to be 'fooled' by the glitz & glam TshisaLIVE
  5. Mandoza's wife Mpho on his second death anniversary: 'It was a bit emotional' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Snake handler rescues python wedged in car’s engine
Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
X