So, is Bandile romantic or nah? Nadia shares the 411

Major League's Bandile has supported his bae Nadia Nakai "during the people" and on these social media streets, but the star says she still has to push him in the right direction sometimes.

During a recent interview on Metro FM, Nadia spilled the tea on her relationship and said she was truly happy with Bandile. But as far as being romantic goes? Class is still in session.

"I think he tries to be, like every guy is. I don't think a man is romantic naturally, like off the bet. Like, no, I think you try to train them into being sweet. So yeah, I don't know," she said.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE back in January, Bandile first denied that they were anything more than friends.

"We are just friends, close friends. That is all we are. The truth is we are just friends, we might...we're just very close friends."

But a few moments later he confirmed that they were a couple.

"We are dating. We have been dating for nearly a year now. We wanted to just clear all the speculation."

Since then we've seen him stand up for his girl on these ruthless social media streets and the pair have posted more and more pics together.

At clubs. On baecations. Check ins at the #LoveLiveHere Insta location! They sure are cute though. Check them out!