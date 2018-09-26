Julius Malema says under EFF government J'Something will keep the land!
LOL! How's your landless life fam? J'Something can rest easy
While most of us are still trying to figure out the criteria that is going to be used to decide who gets the land (you know because we have businesses to build and greens to plant etc) J'Something can rest easy because as far as CIC Julius Malema is concerned his land is safe.
Wouldn't you like to be the Micasa front man right now? We know we would!
Because as it stands 2019 is only three months away and anything is possible at the national elections. So if the EFF gains power it would be nice to be on the VIP list of people getting the land.
That micasa guy called Jsomething will keep land under the @EFFSouthAfrica government.— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) September 26, 2018
Anyway, we all ain't sure what brought the tweet about for Julius. But so far J'Something and that twelep Christo Thurston have made the cut.
So we thought we would create a "How to get the land criteria" from the similarities between J'Something and Christo Thurston.
Here's three most prominent, must have qualities that might get you on Juju's A-list for land under EFF governance.
• Know how to cook! (both J and Christo have mad skills in the kitchen)
• Know how to dance... Vosho and jika may be an added advantage (or at least have rhythm)
• Know other languages that are not English and Afrikaans... obvs SA languages are an advantage but even if you through some Portuguese in there that could work too!
Juju's tweet caught fire and sparked mad reactions here are others.
80m2 plot is secured... pic.twitter.com/GSCFkzrl3G— Free King Dalindyebo (@Spiwo) September 26, 2018
The ladies wil decide 😂😂 not us chief... pic.twitter.com/61o93v5TSH— Puleng malatji (@ThakaPuleng) September 26, 2018
We don't think J has seen the tweet but if he has, this is probably him right now...
Also... while we still here...
Do y'all think Juju will include P.J Powers, Johnny Clegg and Mango Groove's Claire Johnston on his list?
*deep thought*