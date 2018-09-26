TshisaLIVE

Julius Malema says under EFF government J'Something will keep the land!

LOL! How's your landless life fam? J'Something can rest easy

26 September 2018 - 13:47 By Chrizelda Kekana
EFF CIC Julius Malema says when EFF comes into power and the land is redistributed Micasa's J'Something can keep his peace of land.
EFF CIC Julius Malema says when EFF comes into power and the land is redistributed Micasa's J'Something can keep his peace of land.
Image: Julius Malema via Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times/J Something via Instagram

While most of us are still trying to figure out the criteria that is going to be used to decide who gets the land (you know because we have businesses to build and greens to plant etc)  J'Something can rest easy because as far as CIC Julius Malema is concerned his land is safe.

Wouldn't you like to be the Micasa front man right now? We know we would!

Because as it stands 2019 is only three months away and anything is possible at the national elections. So if the EFF gains power it would be nice to be on the VIP list of people getting the land.

Anyway, we all ain't sure what brought the tweet about for Julius. But so far J'Something and that twelep Christo Thurston have made the cut.

So we thought we would create a "How to get the land criteria" from the similarities between J'Something and Christo Thurston.

Here's three most prominent, must have qualities that might get you on Juju's A-list for land under EFF governance.

Know how to cook! (both J and Christo have mad skills in the kitchen)

Know how to dance... Vosho and jika may be an added advantage (or at least have rhythm)

Know other languages that are not English and Afrikaans... obvs SA languages are an advantage but even if you through some Portuguese in there that could work too!

Juju's tweet caught fire and sparked mad reactions here are others.

We don't think J has seen the tweet but if he has, this is probably him right now...

Also... while we still here...

Do y'all think Juju will include P.J Powers, Johnny Clegg and Mango Groove's Claire Johnston on his list?

*deep thought*

