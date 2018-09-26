Nasty C's protégé Rowlene: People have got me all wrong

She may be the first artist signed to Nasty C's record label Tall Racks Records but songbird Rowlene Bosman says she is ready to make her own name in the industry and smash all the misconceptions about her.

Rowlene has worked with some of the biggest names in Mzansi, from A-Reece to Riky Rick. She worked with Nasty C on the track Phases off his album Bad Hair and told TshisaLIVE that it was the start of a wonderful partnership that later saw him approach her to join his label.

"We are friends before anything else and he understands me like nobody else does. I won't say that he found me but he was one of the people that have been pushing me. He believed in me when I didn't believe in myself. We are all a family at Tall Racks and push each other."