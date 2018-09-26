Nasty C's protégé Rowlene: People have got me all wrong
She may be the first artist signed to Nasty C's record label Tall Racks Records but songbird Rowlene Bosman says she is ready to make her own name in the industry and smash all the misconceptions about her.
Rowlene has worked with some of the biggest names in Mzansi, from A-Reece to Riky Rick. She worked with Nasty C on the track Phases off his album Bad Hair and told TshisaLIVE that it was the start of a wonderful partnership that later saw him approach her to join his label.
"We are friends before anything else and he understands me like nobody else does. I won't say that he found me but he was one of the people that have been pushing me. He believed in me when I didn't believe in myself. We are all a family at Tall Racks and push each other."
The girl with "the celestial voice" said that since signing with Tall Rack Records, she has been inundated with questions and people who think she might just be a flash in the pan.
She said the haters have got it twisted and she's here to stay.
"I want people to know that I am not going anywhere. That has been the big thing, like, 'Who is she? What is she doing? She just came out of nowhere. Where is she from? Where does the support come from?' I need people to know that I am here to stay. I'm not going anywhere."
In fact, sis is so determined to stamp her authority on the game that she is even directing her own music videos.
Cava her work on the video for her single Boy Bye.
Rowlene runs a program called Utopia which empowers and provides a platform for young artists back at home in Cape Town, and has a goal to help dozens of creatives to break into the industry over the next few years.
She also has her eye on individual glory and has set a goal to perform on the Coachella stage by 2020.
"I tweeted that two years ago and it is going to happen. It needs to happen. It is on my white board. You know how everyone has those vision boards? Mine has Coachella 2020. It is there. That is the level I need to be at. Maybe not 2020...No! I am not changing my goal. I'm keeping it. I need to be a household name internationally."