Even if my rap career fails, I won't regret it, says Boity
Boity Thulo tells Pearl Boshomane Tsotetsi that her friends and family weren't at all surprised when they heard she was going to drop a rap single
09 September 2018 - 00:00
Boity Thulo tells Pearl Boshomane Tsotetsi that her friends and family weren't at all surprised when they heard she was going to drop a rap single
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.