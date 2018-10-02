IN MEMES | Will Jerry be blamed for Zack's misfortune?
Just when The Queen viewers thought they could take a break from the drama in Vee's life because it looked like she got her happy ending, it turned out that the happiness was a false alarm.
Zack is fighting for his life in ICU after he was hit by a taxi. Even though it is public knowledge that Zack's biggest enemy at the moment is the people's favourite Robocop Jerry, viewers couldn't bring themselves to accuse him of being behind the "mysterious" attack.
Petronella on the other hand didn't even try to hide it, she believes that there's a war between Jerry and Zack with Vee being the ultimate price.
On the other hand, tweeps are afraid that Zack will wake up from his coma with no memory of Vee or their relationship. That could be good news except, viewers already know that Vee will go to Jerry for a shoulder to cry on and they are not sure he can handle the heartbreak again.
I just hope and wish that when Zack decide to finally show Vee his true colours Our sjerana is not going to be used as a shoulder to cry on he has been through so much already #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/oqiOlhugUk— sandani godfrey (@godzin86) October 1, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi
Jerry and Zack,according to #petronella...😂😂😂
#TheQueenMzansi Patronella telling Vuyiswa that Jerry organised the taxi to hit Zack kwaaaa dead🙈😂 pic.twitter.com/MlqguYrGOV— Sarah Pilusa (@PilusaSarah) October 1, 2018
Dear Sjerana Captain Maake please swallow your pride and let Zack enjoy wit Vuyiswa
#TheQueenMzansi
You're not Romantic stick to arresting criminals
#TheQueenMzansi Zack is there posing himself as a gentleman kanti 👇 pic.twitter.com/JwDLG6zL4p— Lesiba (@Afriforeal) October 1, 2018
Wat if zack makes it n loses his memory #plottwistalert #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/BktfmSwsKZ— Temwani® (@temwanikakwende) October 1, 2018
Zack probably Had Cocaine on Him. Bt Jerry will be seen as the Bad guy Here.. Soo annoying #TheQueenMzansi #TheQueen pic.twitter.com/JIhHY5MBVC— Katlego Monama (@Jomo_SA) October 1, 2018
Can somebody please Balance me, why is Vuyiswa always taking a Laptop Backpack everywhere, Zack is in Hospital o thutse ke Inyathi and then Vee o ile ka Laptop bag or maybe o tsentsha Zack Windows 10?#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/PPHiE6ud4R— Clifford Motsepe (@MCMotsepe85) October 1, 2018
Zack Phiri aka Neymar. #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/LfNnBP0tbS— aN.Ti.Que (@aN_Ti_Que) October 1, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi Zack is cornered 😂😂by Sjerana pic.twitter.com/GUhEiRbGpP— Lesiba (@Afriforeal) October 1, 2018
Let’s hope he makes it otherwise, vee will hate Jerry for good plus Jerry has no proof pic.twitter.com/ttW3mNM8au
Nna I don't want Vee anywhere near Jerry when she finds out he was telling the truth #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/7O3IS70OqM— FEELS🥀 (@blvck_sunset) October 1, 2018