TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Will Jerry be blamed for Zack's misfortune?

02 October 2018 - 08:56 By Chrizelda Kekana
Shona Ferguson plays Jerry Maake in The Queen.
Shona Ferguson plays Jerry Maake in The Queen.
Image: Twitter/Ferguson Films

Just when The Queen viewers thought they could take a break from the drama in Vee's life because it looked like she got her happy ending, it turned out that the happiness was a false alarm.

Zack is fighting for his life in ICU after he was hit by a taxi. Even though it is public knowledge that Zack's biggest enemy at the moment is the people's favourite Robocop Jerry, viewers couldn't bring themselves to accuse him of being behind the "mysterious" attack.

Petronella on the other hand didn't even try to hide it, she believes that there's a war between Jerry and Zack with Vee being the ultimate price.

On the other hand, tweeps are afraid that Zack will wake up from his coma with no memory of Vee or their relationship. That could be good news except, viewers already know that Vee will go to Jerry for a shoulder to cry on and they are not sure he can handle the heartbreak again.

Kelly Khumalo calls for privacy amidst traditional healer reports

She sparked speculation when she posted a picture of herself in what followers thought was attire worn by traditional healers.
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Babes Wodumo vs PR companies: They wanted to make me a slay queen!

Babes wasn't about the life she was expected to live after her fame.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Rowlene clears the air on love triangle rumours

Rowlene says she needs a guy that can keep up with her.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Zodwa gets candid: I am free because I am a broken person

The dancer was raw with her emotions.
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. I never told her I admire her & she was beautiful– Nyaniso heartbroken by ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Ishmael recounts how Bonang once gave him a plate of food TshisaLIVE
  3. Julius Malema says under EFF government J'Something will keep the land! TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Paxton gives us the 411 on her 'Angifuni' song & sexy music video TshisaLIVE
  5. #Naledi | 'He's not my boyfriend,' says girl at the centre of Cassper pool ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Tear gas and rubber bullets: Police clash with Westbury protesters
Mmusi Maimane wants to see entire ANC before Zondo commission
X