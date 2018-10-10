MEMES: Lana Del Rey telling Azealia Banks to pull up has Twitter lit
Nobody was ready but now we all here for this!
To live in 2018 is an extreme sport nje, especially when you never know what will happened on these social media streets.
Like, for example, Lana Del Rey (yes the one who sings those emo songs) who woke up on Wednesday and told Azealia Banks to pull up and tell her sh*t to her face so she can teach her a lesson.
Like how is this even happening?
Sit down, we'll tell you.
You see, Azealia shaded Lana for criticised Kanye West's decision to wear a Make America Great Again cap. She went in hard and wasn't about to let up.
Azealia Banks slams @LanaDelRey in Twitter rant for criticizing Kanye West: “I suggest you apologize to Kanye!” pic.twitter.com/gnRfOtDuTW— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 30, 2018
In a rant Azealia demanded Lana apologise to Kanye but Lana was not in the mood for games and said she wouldn't.
Next thing Azealia went to petty town and dragged Lana for her looks.
And because Azealia is always huffing and puffing on these streets and seems to scare most of the artists, Twitter was just not ready for Lana to challenge her to pull up.
@shopcheapyxo u know the addy. Pull up anytime. Say it to my face. But if I were you- I wouldn’t.— Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) October 9, 2018
After that "pull up if you dare" tweet from Lana, the streets were a mess!
The reactions were hilarious.
Lady Gaga is everywhere, and Lana Del Rey is ending Azealia Banks career that STILL hasn’t begun. pic.twitter.com/CiyfIUKZDJ— a🥒 (@heavyartpoplove) October 9, 2018
Lana Del Rey when she saw what Azealia Banks was saying bout her pic.twitter.com/2vB02TAGyV— watch them a follow me but me no follow gyal (@pieceofminnd) October 9, 2018
me: I don’t care about celeb drama— kelly (@elyserxx) October 9, 2018
also me: *sees Lana Del Rey dragging Azealia Banks* pic.twitter.com/q9hOZICFsX
lana stans preparing to go to war against azealia banks and her stans pic.twitter.com/f3hXXPic2D— tyler (@thintyler) October 9, 2018
Holy shit I'm on my way to see this shit go down pic.twitter.com/v3mwbtmuId— Gabe (@gabe_arancibia) October 9, 2018