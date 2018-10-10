TshisaLIVE

MEMES: Lana Del Rey telling Azealia Banks to pull up has Twitter lit

Nobody was ready but now we all here for this!

10 October 2018 - 09:44 By Chrizelda Kekana
Lana Del Rey basically challenged Azealia Banks to a real fight.
Image: PETER WAFZIG

To live in 2018 is an extreme sport nje, especially when you never know what will happened on these social media streets.

Like, for example, Lana Del Rey (yes the one who sings those emo songs) who woke up on Wednesday and told Azealia Banks to pull up and tell her sh*t to her face so she can teach her a lesson.

Like how is this even happening?

Sit down, we'll tell you.

You see, Azealia shaded Lana for criticised Kanye West's decision to wear a Make America Great Again cap. She went in hard and wasn't about to let up.

In a rant Azealia demanded Lana apologise to Kanye but Lana was not in the mood for games and said she wouldn't.

Next thing Azealia went to petty town and dragged Lana for her looks.

And because Azealia is always huffing and puffing on these streets and seems to scare most of the artists, Twitter was just not ready for Lana to challenge her to pull up.

After that "pull up if you dare" tweet from Lana, the streets were a mess!

The reactions were hilarious.

