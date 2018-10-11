IN MEMES | Kagiso's tone with Harriet left Twitter cringing!

While it's no secret that tensions have been running high on The Queen, viewers are struggling to believe how rude Kagiso is to his mom Harriet.

We all know that as long as you live under your mother's roof, you listen to her and you don't dare talk back or show any kind of attitude towards her... if you value your life.

Clearly that is not how Kagiso sees things because despite the fact that he's a grown man staying with his mom he even told her where to get off because he blames her for Kamina's kidnapping.

In Harriet's defence she never really liked any of Kagiso's girlfriends so her dislike of Kamina should not be used against her.

They had the memes to express the shock at how Harriet just "quietly" took Kagiso's harsh words.