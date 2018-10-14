WATCH | Bobby van Jaarsveld surprises a terminally ill fan
After Afrikaans singer Bobby van Jaarsveld was informed that he was on a terminally-ill fan's bucket list of things to do, he surprised her with a visit.
Taking to Instagram Bobby shared a video of the special moment.
He said that Candice's parents have been trying to tick off all the things on her bucket list and meeting him was one of those things.
Candice, who has brain cancer was completely overcome with emotion when Bobby visited her.
Het gister vir Candice ñ 15 Jarige meisie wat Breinkanker het van Namibia gaan verras.... Haar ouers probeer haar Bucketlist Voltooi en ek was op die lys. Sy het my hart ongelooflik aangeraak. Dankie Candice laat jy my weereens kom was het hoe afhangklik ons van Die Vader is. Jou getuienis verander alreeds baie mense se lewens. Dit verander myne. Seën jou BAIE IN OORVLOED ❤ * @naankuse_foundation