TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Bobby van Jaarsveld surprises a terminally ill fan

14 October 2018 - 08:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Bobby Van Jaarsveld made a young girl's dream a reality.
Bobby Van Jaarsveld made a young girl's dream a reality.
Image: Instagram/Bobby Van Jaarsveld

After Afrikaans singer Bobby van Jaarsveld was informed that he was on a terminally-ill fan's bucket list of things to do, he surprised her with a visit. 

Taking to Instagram Bobby shared a video of the special moment. 

He said that Candice's parents have been trying to tick off all the things on her bucket list and meeting him was one of those things. 

Candice, who has brain cancer was completely overcome with emotion when Bobby visited her. 

Mshoza on sangoma training: The calling has always been there

Mshoza says the call has always been there and she's taking time out to learn more about it.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Skolopad car crash: Family of dead man wants answers

The family of the man who died in the car crash involving Skolopad want to know what exactly happened that fateful Saturday.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Idols SA's Paxton speaks out against cyber bully: I feel disrespected

"What they're doing is not okay," said Paxton to cyber trolls that have been attacking her.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Busiswa pledges her support to protest against #DrosRapist

The star claims there is growing sympathy for the perpetrator and public figures need to make a stand.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Kanye West's tirade at the White House with Trump, f-bombs & all TshisaLIVE
  2. Former president Jacob Zuma's fiancée Nonkanyiso Conco is now a radio DJ TshisaLIVE
  3. Ten quotes from THAT Kanye rant at the White House that even left Trump shooketh TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Trevor Noah weighs in on Kanye's visit to the White House TshisaLIVE
  5. Jessica Nkosi & Ntokozo Dlamini have welcomed their baby girl! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Taxi driving on the wrong side of the road mows down pedestrian
Kanye's breathless monologue leaves his 'bro' Trump speechless
X