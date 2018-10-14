WATCH | Bobby van Jaarsveld surprises a terminally ill fan

After Afrikaans singer Bobby van Jaarsveld was informed that he was on a terminally-ill fan's bucket list of things to do, he surprised her with a visit.

Taking to Instagram Bobby shared a video of the special moment.

He said that Candice's parents have been trying to tick off all the things on her bucket list and meeting him was one of those things.

Candice, who has brain cancer was completely overcome with emotion when Bobby visited her.