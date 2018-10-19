Sibling rivalry on new Moja Love show Kukithi La has the streets shooketh
An explosive family feud took centre stage on Moja Love's new reality show Kukithi La on Thursday when a fight over a house threatened to destroy the relationship between two brothers.
Both brothers claim to have documents showing them as the owner of the house and the fight for the property has become so intense that fists have even been thrown.
#Kukithila Who is the rightful owner of the Ncongo family home? its all out war as siblings are fighting amongst each other and against their late fathers siblings for ownership of the house. Thurs at 21h30 pic.twitter.com/wZDjG8AdUR— Kukithi La (@kukithi) October 18, 2018
Insults and accusations were thrown back and forth between the two camps in the family and the show was called in to help resolve the mess.
It is a situation that is played out in countless families across the country.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE earlier this year, actress Baby Cele said fights over land and property were so common that she was thinking of doing a film or series on it.
"People fight so much, even siblings. They fight so much over houses. They kill each other. They bewitch each other. For me, that's a story that needs to be told. I know that parents don't know much about saving and investing. Even wills, that is why there is so much fighting and hate."
Meanwhile, over on Twitter, fans of the show were watching in suspense and weighed in with memes and posts about who was wrong and what had happened.
I feel like they should just sell the house and share the money amongst themselves since they can’t live peacefully together in the house. #KukithiLa— Reba (@RebaMokgoko) October 18, 2018
This is me as am watching #KukithiLa #MojaLoveTv pic.twitter.com/qKykTxDiky— misslady (@tisana_busisiwe) October 18, 2018
#KukithiLa bare you have four children with four men so OOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/L3MPelLheY— Miranda Preistly.. (@MellowPRU) October 18, 2018
#Kukithila Moral of the story. Get you own property e ereng "nna we". Case closed. pic.twitter.com/x8k70CqTkF— BeautifullyBroken💘 (@MousseRos) October 18, 2018
Moral of the story, prepare a will! #KukithiLa https://t.co/BRgyvHLBDX— I’m gonna see Beyoncé. (@BassieM_) October 18, 2018
why dont they just sell the house the money nje,— Bulelani Kambula (@BulelaniKambula) October 18, 2018
case closed #kukithila pic.twitter.com/Ak3LX7NAVG
I think Rosalia multiplied through Oshenia..😂😂😂— MsThando To You (@t_h_a_n_d_o_h_) October 18, 2018
'Ha monate jwang'#KukithiLa pic.twitter.com/kGzIpI7jWf
Oshenia is so mean and disrespectful #KukithiLa pic.twitter.com/9BZLliMOt9— MELANIN🌻 (@Katleho_Katz) October 18, 2018
The problem is those ones who successfully failed in life they want 2 own family houses, a family house is a house 4 all of us including my children & we must visit that house not stay there, even if u have your mkhukhu its fine leave da family house alone its not urs #kukithila pic.twitter.com/mMrc5jZxS0— Thabiso Molefe (@ThabisoMolefeZA) October 18, 2018
A man in a dress = Judge 🤣#KukithiLa pic.twitter.com/aa9HwsJqwW— Collin Shongwe (@CollinsMduduzi) October 18, 2018