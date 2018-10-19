Sibling rivalry on new Moja Love show Kukithi La has the streets shooketh

Insults and accusations were thrown back and forth between the two camps in the family and the show was called in to help resolve the mess.

It is a situation that is played out in countless families across the country.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE earlier this year, actress Baby Cele said fights over land and property were so common that she was thinking of doing a film or series on it.

"People fight so much, even siblings. They fight so much over houses. They kill each other. They bewitch each other. For me, that's a story that needs to be told. I know that parents don't know much about saving and investing. Even wills, that is why there is so much fighting and hate."

Meanwhile, over on Twitter, fans of the show were watching in suspense and weighed in with memes and posts about who was wrong and what had happened.