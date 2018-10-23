He banna! So this Cassper vs A-Reece beef... issa really a thing?

There seems to be another feud simmering on the hip-hop streets, this time it's between Cassper and A-Reece.

The social media streets are convinced that Cassper and A-Reece are in the middle of a beef and while they've gathered "evidence" to prove their case, it's all speculation at this stage because both Cassper and Reece haven't actually exchanged words.

So what's the conspiracy theory in the streets?

Well... tweeps apparently have it under good authority that Cassper's "drugs are bad" thread over the weekend may have been penned up with A-Reece in mind.

You know... this one.