He banna! So this Cassper vs A-Reece beef... issa really a thing?

We could all be reaching but if it looks like beef & smells like beef then surely it is...

23 October 2018 - 12:02 By Chrizelda Kekana
Twitter seems to think that A-Reece and Cassper Nyovest are beefing.
Image: Twitter/Areece/Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

There seems to be another feud simmering on the hip-hop streets, this time it's between Cassper and A-Reece. 

The social media streets are convinced that Cassper and A-Reece are in the middle of a beef and while they've gathered "evidence" to prove their case, it's all speculation at this stage because both Cassper and Reece haven't actually exchanged words.

So what's the conspiracy theory in the streets?

Well... tweeps apparently have it under good authority that Cassper's "drugs are bad" thread over the weekend may have been penned up with A-Reece in mind.

You know... this one.

But why?

Uhm, word has it that A-Reece took a jab at the rapper-turned-new-age-kwaito artist aka Cassper Nyovest.

In the fire verse he did for the cypher, the Paradise hitmaker said something about so called rappers thinking that hip-hop is "kwaito" put in brackets. Yikes!

Look, you can't make this sh*t up, listen to the line yourself below:

See as far as SA hip-hop goes, the beefs come and go. One thing is clear though, Cassper has always been anti-drugs (at least on these social media streets) and particularly anti-weed.

This dates as far back as when A-Reece was still under Ambitiouz and their whole squad had allegedly become synonymous with weed... you know Emtee, Saudi etc.

Since those days a lot of things have changed but rappers like A-Reece have made it no secret that they love themselves some kush.

And so we find ourselves here. 

Meanwhile the streets are actually torn because while Tsibipians will always back Mufasa, A-Reece's fanbase ain't the type to back down. Also as the tweets below prove,  even Tsibipians can't fault the young rapper's bars.

Jonga ku lit!

