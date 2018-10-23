'It's just a misunderstanding,' Mshoza says on lying about sangoma calling
Mshoza has come out to dismiss tabloid reports that claimed she "lied" about her ancestral calling, explaining that it was all a misunderstanding.
Sunday Sun reported that a KZN inyanga, who has allegedly also helped many celebrities, including Mshoza gain fame lambasted the Ayina Chorus singer for disrespecting the ancestors and lying about having a calling.
"I don't really like to speak about my clients' affairs in public. But I didn't like what Mshoza did when she announced that she was training to be a sangoma. I didn't like this because she's misleading people and this could paint me as a bad healer," KZN healer Thulani Nkwanyana told the paper.
This after Mshoza took to social media to announce that she decided to heed her ancestral calling and that she would be taking time out to "learn more" about the calling.
"Yes I didn't believe in such but it got to me... yes ngiya thwasa... yes I strongly believe in God by all means I pray... Thokoza gogo. Bhala mabhalane keh... it doesn't take away the fact that I am God's creation," she said on her Instagram.
However after coming under fire for "lying about the calling" Mshoza's management told TshisaLIVE it was a misunderstanding and that the singer just failed to explain properly.
"Mshoza did not lie about this, she had no reason to. All she did was fail to explain clearly that uzongena egobongweni. Which is a process that will determine if she must proceed with ukuthwasa. It is all just a misunderstanding," said Keke Mokoena from Mshoza's management.
Referring to a comment Mshoza previously made Keke said she understood how Mshoza could have been "taken out of context" or said somethings "unintentionally".
Keke said the processes involved in the spiritual journey were complex however there was room for everyone, including Mshoza to also learn.
"There is a difference between "ukuthwasa" and "ukudla igobongo", and Mshoza is doing the latter. A lot of people confuse the two and they think it is the same thing."