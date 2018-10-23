'It's just a misunderstanding,' Mshoza says on lying about sangoma calling

Mshoza has come out to dismiss tabloid reports that claimed she "lied" about her ancestral calling, explaining that it was all a misunderstanding.

Sunday Sun reported that a KZN inyanga, who has allegedly also helped many celebrities, including Mshoza gain fame lambasted the Ayina Chorus singer for disrespecting the ancestors and lying about having a calling.

"I don't really like to speak about my clients' affairs in public. But I didn't like what Mshoza did when she announced that she was training to be a sangoma. I didn't like this because she's misleading people and this could paint me as a bad healer," KZN healer Thulani Nkwanyana told the paper.

This after Mshoza took to social media to announce that she decided to heed her ancestral calling and that she would be taking time out to "learn more" about the calling.

"Yes I didn't believe in such but it got to me... yes ngiya thwasa... yes I strongly believe in God by all means I pray... Thokoza gogo. Bhala mabhalane keh... it doesn't take away the fact that I am God's creation," she said on her Instagram.