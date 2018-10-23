IN MEMES | How can these Housekeepers be so devious?

While Housekeepers has largely been compared to American series Devious Maids, there's no denying that the drama kept tweeps begging for more.

The story, which revolves around the lives of maids who are going through the most had viewers glued to their seats on Monday night.

The various deaths and plot twists that happen on each episode has left Mzansi unable to predict what will happen next.

As they watch Linda Ndlovu played by Thando Thabethe attempt to reveal the skulls in the Zwide family closet, they have never been more intrigued.

Tweeps have decided that the show has way more spice than Devious Maids.

And we're all here for it!