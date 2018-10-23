IN MEMES | How can these Housekeepers be so devious?
While Housekeepers has largely been compared to American series Devious Maids, there's no denying that the drama kept tweeps begging for more.
The story, which revolves around the lives of maids who are going through the most had viewers glued to their seats on Monday night.
The various deaths and plot twists that happen on each episode has left Mzansi unable to predict what will happen next.
As they watch Linda Ndlovu played by Thando Thabethe attempt to reveal the skulls in the Zwide family closet, they have never been more intrigued.
Tweeps have decided that the show has way more spice than Devious Maids.
And we're all here for it!
Still recovering from last night's episode of #HousekeepersMzansi pic.twitter.com/rgbKrHcA5D— Brazo (@Brazo_021) October 23, 2018
#HousekeepersMzansi I cnt believe I have to wait another one week, 7 days and 168 hours to watch another episode, this is torture 😢😤 pic.twitter.com/z4OZ0zgRok— Mveloh!◽Ⓜ (@Mvelo_buhle) October 22, 2018
#HouseKeepersMzansi I pity that PA wife Bro, even after veronica died, she moved in, birthed a son.. she's still the side chick.. pic.twitter.com/z7zmJcN0zw— Broke Mansa Musa (@AthiBakana21) October 22, 2018
#HousekeepersMzansi. Veronica talk about predicting the future pic.twitter.com/lPIaZyuF7f— hajira (@hajj_mar) October 22, 2018
Oh God!!! What a smart woman. "I leave you with absolutely, nothing" 😂😂😂🙌🙌🙌 #HousekeepersMzansi pic.twitter.com/TiChYQRadj— JustOdwa🌻🌻 (@dima_onzima) October 22, 2018
Imagine watching #HousekeepersMzansi with your helper/maid pic.twitter.com/wxFwQlXLnr— Sanelisiwe ☘ (@Asiphe_ami) October 22, 2018
Boni is so Cold Hearted maan... how come shes a mother#HousekeepersMzansi pic.twitter.com/OM7a1USqdl— 🎀M E L D A🎀 (@Simplytyk_E) October 22, 2018
Yeeeyi it's getting real. #HousekeepersMzansi pic.twitter.com/6up3ejgIIa— Bozzy🇿🇦 (@MakwelaLebohang) October 22, 2018
Disappear this one please 😂😂😂 #HousekeepersMzansi pic.twitter.com/SKk6yZczN3— ELTON SHONHIWA (@Elton_Shonhiwa) October 22, 2018
#HousekeepersMzansi Boyzin o rata Linda😅😂😂😂 ka tie on his forehead pic.twitter.com/r2R8GK2Ia4— K a r a b o.👑🍃 (@BlxckHoney_xo) October 22, 2018
Also... can we all just talk about Masasa? Shuu!
Yaaasss 🔥 Was waiting for Masasa's debut 👏👏👏 #HousekeepersMzansi pic.twitter.com/4InH1wCGLd— CATCHER (@iamtshepo___) October 22, 2018
MASASA!— NOMFUSI LENGS (@NomfusiLengs) October 22, 2018
MASASA IS HERE 🤗😍😍#HousekeepersMzansi pic.twitter.com/j84ooYUHEh