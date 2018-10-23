TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | How can these Housekeepers be so devious?

23 October 2018 - 10:31 By Chrizelda Kekana
Housekeepers has kept Mzansi on the edge of their seats.
Housekeepers has kept Mzansi on the edge of their seats.

While Housekeepers has largely been compared to American series Devious Maids, there's no denying that the drama kept tweeps begging for more. 

The story, which revolves around the lives of maids who are going through the most had viewers glued to their seats on Monday night. 

The various deaths and plot twists that happen on each episode has left Mzansi unable to predict what will happen next. 

As they watch Linda Ndlovu played by Thando Thabethe attempt to reveal the skulls in the Zwide family closet, they have never been more intrigued.

Tweeps have decided that the show has way more spice than Devious Maids.

And we're all here for it!

Also... can we all just talk about Masasa? Shuu!

