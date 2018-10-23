TshisaLIVE

IN PICTURES | Beyoncé's dad, AKA & other celebs slay at SA Fashion Week opening

23 October 2018 - 09:34 By Karishma Thakurdin
AKA, Nomuzi Mabena & others rocked the SA Fashion Week opening.
Image: Twitter/AKA

Mzansi's A-listers pulled out all the stops at the glitzy opening party of SA Fashion Week in Sandton, Johannesburg on Monday night. 

While the rest of Mzansi was fighting off the Monday blues, some of your faves including AKA, Simz Ngema, Mshoza, Kelly Khumalo and Nomuzi Mabena brought their A-game to the red carpet. 

Dressed by Gert-Johan Coetzee, Beyoncé's dad Mathew Knowles and his wife, Gena also slayed. 

Here's a peek into what went down: 

