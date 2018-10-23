TshisaLIVE

Simphiwe Dana addresses tweeps questions over her activism

The Bantu Biko Street singer attended the #OmotosoTrial and received some backlash on social media

23 October 2018 - 12:50 By Chrizelda Kekana
Songstress Simphiwe Dana said she is tired of people questioning her activism.
Songstress Simphiwe Dana said she is tired of people questioning her activism.
Image: Via Instagram

Simphiwe Dana has come out strongly against claims that she's on the "government payroll" after she attended Timothy Omotoso's rape trial on Monday.

The singer also addressed questions surrounding her moves as an activist against gender based violence. 

Simphiwe attended the #OmotosoTrial on Monday to honour an invite by the Department Of Women, which raised some questions on social media. 

The songstress labeled the comments "insulting: and made it clear that she would always take a stand against abuse. 

"Okay let me address this. I am a part of the gender machinery as a stakeholder to the Department Of Women in addressing the very urgent GBV and femicide issues in the country. I have worked in the gender based violence sector in my personal capacity as a known musician.

"I was invited to take part in supporting women affected by gender based violence in the case in question. I am a prominent figure in the country I’m one of the few women who are vocal on issues of patriarchy, feminism, education for women and social cohesion."

Omotoso and two other accused Lusanda Sulani (36) and Zukiswa Sitho (28) face a series of charges including human trafficking, sexual assault and rape of female congregants in Omotoso's Durban-based church. 

The 97 charges are for crimes allegedly committed between 2009 and 2017 before Omotoso’s dramatic arrest at the Port Elizabeth airport in April 2017.

Omotoso trial: Judge rapped for showing sympathy to Cheryl Zondi

Peter Dauberman‚ the lawyer representing rape-accused Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso‚ has asked presiding officer Judge Mandela Makaula to recuse ...
News
1 day ago

Simphiwe made it clear that she did not attend the trial because she was an "opportunist" and said that such suggestions angered her. 

"The underlying tone that I show up on issues because I’m an opportunist is very insulting. My music is way too good for me to need to employ those tactics. It’s been good for close to two decades now. Consistently. You’re not used to a ‘celebrity’ caring about issues? I’m pissed.

"I want to leave my world much better than I found it. It marries my music well. Because my music is activism too. I understand that in SA you’ve been betrayed by your leaders. But I’ve never betrayed you. I’ve put my body and career on the line for you," said Simphiwe.

Read the full Twitter thread below:

This is where it all began...

Seputla Sebogodi's proud over how his son handles life in the limelight

Seputla Sebogodi is proud of his son Thapelo.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

'It's just a misunderstanding,' Mshoza says on lying about sangoma calling

'Mshoza did not lie about this, she had no reason to," said Mshoza's management.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Isidingo's Lindani Nkosi on dealing with insecurities & fame

The star who plays Lincoln Sibeko says he is not about that celeb life.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Mthokozisi on being a new dad: After everything that's happened, he gives me hope

"We have a new reason to live. God has been preparing me for this."
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. Tumi Morake spills the tea on OPW 'humiliation' & exit TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Khanyi Mbau's 33rd b-day was a celebration of love and day ones! TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Bonang & Babalwa slay in Dubai TshisaLIVE
  4. Jo-Anne Reyneke on her split from Thami Mngqolo TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Bishop Zondo's dancing to Ehe Moya Wam impresses Ayanda Ncwane TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Smoke and sirens: Armed police escort couple to a matric dance
Twitter has a field day with video of Supra singing 'Don't give up'
X