Simphiwe Dana addresses tweeps questions over her activism

The songstress labeled the comments "insulting: and made it clear that she would always take a stand against abuse.

"Okay let me address this. I am a part of the gender machinery as a stakeholder to the Department Of Women in addressing the very urgent GBV and femicide issues in the country. I have worked in the gender based violence sector in my personal capacity as a known musician.

"I was invited to take part in supporting women affected by gender based violence in the case in question. I am a prominent figure in the country I’m one of the few women who are vocal on issues of patriarchy, feminism, education for women and social cohesion."

Omotoso and two other accused Lusanda Sulani (36) and Zukiswa Sitho (28) face a series of charges including human trafficking, sexual assault and rape of female congregants in Omotoso's Durban-based church.

The 97 charges are for crimes allegedly committed between 2009 and 2017 before Omotoso’s dramatic arrest at the Port Elizabeth airport in April 2017.