AKA on being talked about: 'You are the greatest PR money could never buy'

Artists are always boasting about how they're self-made but every once in a while rappers like AKA take time to acknowledge the external forces responsible for keeping them topical.

AKA, who was in his element at the Cruz SAFW opening party took to Twitter to share some snaps from the party with a message of thanks for all the support that keeps lifting him up and ensuring he's never "forgotten".

Depending on who you are as you read his message, it would either be completely sincere and heartfelt or a huge jab on the jugular.

"We would also like to thank those who talk about us at every opportunity. You are the greatest PR money could never buy. You are integral to our success," he wrote.