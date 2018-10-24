TshisaLIVE

AKA on being talked about: 'You are the greatest PR money could never buy'

Who do you think that message is dedicated to?

24 October 2018 - 13:23 By Chrizelda Kekana
AKA is truly grateful that he's always being talked about.
Image: Instagram/AKAworldwide

Artists are always boasting about how they're self-made but every once in a while rappers like AKA take time to acknowledge the external forces responsible for keeping them topical.

AKA, who was in his element at the Cruz SAFW opening party took to Twitter to share some snaps from the party with a message of thanks for all the support that keeps lifting him up and ensuring he's never "forgotten".

Depending on who you are as you read his message, it would either be completely sincere and heartfelt or a huge jab on the jugular.

"We would also like to thank those who talk about us at every opportunity. You are the greatest PR money could never buy. You are integral to our success," he wrote.

As always some tweeps caught the sub... Yes! We see what you did there.

Others weren't too concerned because well... Megacy forever!

But no matter who you are, if we're going to focus on the positives, as we should then hey we are an integral part of AKA success.

Dwell in that!

