AKA on being talked about: 'You are the greatest PR money could never buy'
Who do you think that message is dedicated to?
Artists are always boasting about how they're self-made but every once in a while rappers like AKA take time to acknowledge the external forces responsible for keeping them topical.
AKA, who was in his element at the Cruz SAFW opening party took to Twitter to share some snaps from the party with a message of thanks for all the support that keeps lifting him up and ensuring he's never "forgotten".
Depending on who you are as you read his message, it would either be completely sincere and heartfelt or a huge jab on the jugular.
"We would also like to thank those who talk about us at every opportunity. You are the greatest PR money could never buy. You are integral to our success," he wrote.
The Dons of the game would like to thank you all for the continued support. 💞 We would also like to thank those who talk about us at every opportunity. You are the greatest PR money could never buy. ❤️ You are integral to our success. pic.twitter.com/Y192Y8cPje— AKA (@akaworldwide) October 23, 2018
As always some tweeps caught the sub... Yes! We see what you did there.
"who talk about us at every opportunity" 😂😂 I see what you did there pic.twitter.com/IZ9QaA2XS5— Like Two-Baba 🛑 (@GaspyOfentse) October 23, 2018
Others weren't too concerned because well... Megacy forever!
Megacy over everything pic.twitter.com/t7PRpqdFI7— Mega Luanda (@MegaLuanda) October 23, 2018
Yassssss... Yebooo pic.twitter.com/wh8RysjvVL— Thabs Ncube (@DeNcube10) October 23, 2018
But no matter who you are, if we're going to focus on the positives, as we should then hey we are an integral part of AKA success.
Dwell in that!