MTV Base 2018 VJ Ntandose Mosibi's ready for eer'thang but industry 'fakes'

Out of thousands of hopefuls from across the country, 25-year-old Ntandose Mosibi bagged the coveted title of the MTV Base VJ Search 2018. And while it’s yet to sink in, Ntandose is sure she's the girl for the job.

Chatting to TshisaLIVE over a week into her journey as the freshest face on the MTV Base streets Ntandose shared the story of where it all began.

“When I was 14 and I entered the Shield Teen Music Fan Search. I was top 20 in Joburg. I've been entering competitions and auditioning ever since.”

Ntandose grew up in Daveyton and is the second kid of four children.

She told TshisaLIVE that she was raised by her mother and grandmother, and was often labeled the "favourite".

LOL! Something she’ll neither confirm nor deny…