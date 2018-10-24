WATCH | Wizkid & Tiwa Savage's Fever vid is so sexy it should have an 18 age restriction

Wizkid and Tiwa Savage has left the internet spinning on its head with the amount of heat in their Fever music video.

Once you watch the video for yourself you will know exactly what we mean.

But first...

In case you don't know why there's so much drama around the HOT scenes between Tiwa and Wiz, well there's some history here.

The pair are apparently besties. However, when Tiwa filed for a divorce from her estranged husband Tunji Balogun a.k.a TeeBillz there was widespread speculation that Wizkid was at the centre of their marital troubles.

The rumours were never proven to be anything and when asked if he blamed Wiz, Tee apparently said Wiz was his younger brother and would "never" do that to him.