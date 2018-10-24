WATCH | Wizkid & Tiwa Savage's Fever vid is so sexy it should have an 18 age restriction
Yey! Tiwa touches Wizkid in all sorts of ways in the raunchy music video & Twitter can't deal
Wizkid and Tiwa Savage has left the internet spinning on its head with the amount of heat in their Fever music video.
Once you watch the video for yourself you will know exactly what we mean.
But first...
In case you don't know why there's so much drama around the HOT scenes between Tiwa and Wiz, well there's some history here.
The pair are apparently besties. However, when Tiwa filed for a divorce from her estranged husband Tunji Balogun a.k.a TeeBillz there was widespread speculation that Wizkid was at the centre of their marital troubles.
The rumours were never proven to be anything and when asked if he blamed Wiz, Tee apparently said Wiz was his younger brother and would "never" do that to him.
A short Story— adeDamola™ (@Da_moxy) October 24, 2018
Wizkid and the Stew: pic.twitter.com/RNJbLE55wu
Tweeps think the music video proves otherwise...
Watch it for yourself below:
People think that no matter how great Tiwa and Wiz may be as actors, the chemistry showed in that music video looks too real to be fake... Of course in the entertainment industry, anything and we mean anything can easily be a publicity stunt, so there's that as well.
But... the video still left people feeling a bit too feverish! Here are some of the top reactions:
Have you seen the Fever Video everyone is talking about?— Laila Ijeoma (@LailaIjeoma) October 24, 2018
Does this mean anything is going on between Wizkid and Tiwa? For me it’s just a video 🤷🏽♀️ pic.twitter.com/QvTuALUlKP
Wizzy has finally answered Teebillz by using Tiwa as a Vixen in Fever Video. pic.twitter.com/WNdXTSeABk— A Y O 🇳🇬 (@hay_whye) October 24, 2018
I really won’t assume that Wizkid & Tiwa are having anything together until they come out.. they are professionals, so the video might just be work.— Prof. Yinka (@GalacticoHD) October 24, 2018
However, I am just confused how this Fever video will help Tiwa’s brand. Any help? No insults please 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/N6YGkbGtxc
“But you said Tiwa doesn’t cook, have you seen Wizkid’s ‘Fever’ video?”— Gplus Tech solutions (@gatb06) October 24, 2018
Teebillz: No, what...?
My guy, everywhere stew pic.twitter.com/DLHnnlNAWg
This Starboy and Tiwa Every Where (STEW)— Apantaku Emmanuel Oladosu (@Iam_oladosu) October 24, 2018
Mad scenes!!!
Anybody that says they are not straffing should come out. I Just want to talk pic.twitter.com/nJYdXkpfyE
Teebillz reactions explained :— AURA❤️COOL (@TWEETORACLE) October 24, 2018
1 - When he just started watching Fever video by wizkid ft Tiwa Savage.
2 - While Watching the Video.
3- After watching the Video. pic.twitter.com/5PkBMadrzi
Best friend that cannot do me like what Wizkid did to Tiwa Savage is that one best friend?😌😒 pic.twitter.com/byXLeRzoBV— Lazy Chicken🌹💕 (@ShyBloggerPR) October 24, 2018
When you realise it was Tiwa that caused Wizkid's Fever pic.twitter.com/Q4ux4Rpd67— BLAKE ❄️😩 (@Blake_TN_) October 24, 2018
Guys, what's on the menu today?— Mr Man (@MisterOrimoloye) October 24, 2018
TwitterNG: Tiwa Savage,Wizkid and Teebillz. pic.twitter.com/THGX9fMVoH
When Teebillz wakes up to watch Wizkid Fever’s video... pic.twitter.com/RjgNSmcuEo— Wonder Boy (@wonderboytweet) October 24, 2018