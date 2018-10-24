TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Wizkid & Tiwa Savage's Fever vid is so sexy it should have an 18 age restriction

Yey! Tiwa touches Wizkid in all sorts of ways in the raunchy music video & Twitter can't deal

24 October 2018 - 11:18 By Chrizelda Kekana
Wizkid and Tiwa served so much heat in the music video that people think they are legit an item.
Image: YouTube/Wizkid

Wizkid and Tiwa Savage has left the internet spinning on its head with the amount of heat in their Fever music video. 

Once you watch the video for yourself you will know exactly what we mean. 

But first...

In case you don't know why there's so much drama around the HOT scenes between Tiwa and Wiz, well there's some history here.

The pair are apparently besties. However, when Tiwa filed for a divorce from her estranged husband Tunji Balogun a.k.a TeeBillz there was widespread speculation that Wizkid was at the centre of their marital troubles.  

The rumours were never proven to be anything and when asked if he blamed Wiz, Tee apparently said Wiz was his younger brother and would "never" do that to him.

Tweeps think the music video proves otherwise...

Watch it for yourself below:

People think that no matter how great Tiwa and Wiz may be as actors, the chemistry showed in that music video looks too real to be fake... Of course in the entertainment industry, anything and we mean anything can easily be a publicity stunt, so there's that as well.

But... the video still left people feeling a bit too feverish! Here are some of the top reactions:

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
