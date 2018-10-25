HHP’s last collabs includes work with AKA & Prince Kaybee

Musician HHP was working on several musical projects before his death on Wednesday, including tracks with some of the biggest artists in the country.

The star, who died at his home in Johannesburg had just two weeks ago dropped a new EP called Feels Good to Be Back.

"One more time for the victory lap. Thank God, it feels good to be back," he declared on the first track of the album.

HHP shared his relief in being able to do what he loved most- release music.

Since the hip-hop star's death, several artists have come forward to pay tribute to him and revealed that they worked with him before his death.

AKA

Despite HHP once claiming on Twitter that he had been snubbed by AKA when he approached him for a collaboration, the Supa Mega took to Twitter in the hours after Jabba's death to share his relief over having worked with the star.

"I'm happy I got to jump on one last record a few months ago with Jabba before it was too late. I wonder if it will ever be released," he wrote, beside a heart emoji.