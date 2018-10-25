TshisaLIVE

Ntando Kunene opens up about the pain of her father's death

25 October 2018 - 16:25 By Karishma Thakurdin
Ntando Kunene's father has died.
Ntando Kunene's father has died.
Image: Instagram/ Ntando Kunene

Former Miss SA Ntando Kunene has poured her heart out about the recent death of her father. 

Ntando announced that her father had died in a lengthy post. 

"Somehow, I always thought you would be around. I thought you would be one of those very old people in our family.  I thought you would see my children and, I thought you would be there seeing your last born graduate. I thought you and mom would be that very old couple that we would continuously celebrate. I thought of all this and God thought of something else. It is difficult not having you around; it hurts and it’s confusing." 

Ntando said it was heartbreaking to witness her mom's pain. 

"My heart aches every time I see the love of your life; the lonely hours she now has to live with. The waking up in the middle of the night and you're not around. The days that are not filled by your voice." 

She added that her dad was her mom's greatest joy and that he would be deeply missed. 

View this post on Instagram

Somehow, I always thought you would be around. I thought you would be one of those very old people in our family. I thought you would see my children and, I thought you would be there seeing your last born graduate. I thought you and mom would be that very old couple that we would continuously celebrate. I thought of all this and God thought of something else. It is difficult not having you around; it hurts and it’s confusing. My heart aches everytime I see the love of your life; the lonely hours she now has to live with. The waking up in the middle of the night and you're not around. The days that are not filled by your voice. You were our father and her friend, confidant, lover and greatest joy. She has nothing but great things to say about you... I know this is harder on her. Dad, thank you for loving us and always making your family a priority. I have always loved and adored you. #RestInEternalPeace #MyPowerCouple

A post shared by Ntandoyenkosi Kunene-Mthethwa (@mthethwa_ntando) on

HHP's wife Lerato Sengadi describes her pain through lyrics from Harambe

HHP's death has left a gaping hole in the lives of many people.
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

'Unbelievable sadness': hip-hop star HHP has died

Fans and friends visit late hip-hop star's home to pay their respects
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'I'm depressed, I'm losing it'- HHP's heart-wrenching words in his final hours

The star's lifeless body was reportedly discovered in his bedroom by his helper.
TshisaLIVE
9 hours ago

DJ Cleo on HHP: If I knew it was our last convo, I would've spoken for two days straight

DJ Cleo has been left heartbroken by HHP's death.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Katlego Danke: I didn’t want to see my own image, even when getting dressed TshisaLIVE
  2. He banna! So this Cassper vs A-Reece beef... issa really a thing? TshisaLIVE
  3. Life goes on for Liesl Laurie & Proverb amidst breakup reports TshisaLIVE
  4. Seputla Sebogodi's proud over how his son handles life in the limelight TshisaLIVE
  5. Simphiwe Dana addresses tweeps questions over her activism TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Drunk' on-duty cop responds to call
Sanitary pads, VBS and Charles Dickens: Tito Mboweni’s maiden medium-term ...
X