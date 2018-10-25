Ntando Kunene opens up about the pain of her father's death

Former Miss SA Ntando Kunene has poured her heart out about the recent death of her father.

Ntando announced that her father had died in a lengthy post.

"Somehow, I always thought you would be around. I thought you would be one of those very old people in our family. I thought you would see my children and, I thought you would be there seeing your last born graduate. I thought you and mom would be that very old couple that we would continuously celebrate. I thought of all this and God thought of something else. It is difficult not having you around; it hurts and it’s confusing."

Ntando said it was heartbreaking to witness her mom's pain.

"My heart aches every time I see the love of your life; the lonely hours she now has to live with. The waking up in the middle of the night and you're not around. The days that are not filled by your voice."

She added that her dad was her mom's greatest joy and that he would be deeply missed.