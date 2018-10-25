WATCH | One of Cassper Nyovest & HHP's last performances together

HHP's protégé Cassper Nyovest has expressed shock and deep sadness after he learnt that his idol had died.

The rapper shared a video of them together on stage at his Fill Up FNB Stadium concert late last year.

TshisaLIVE understands Cassper was devastated by HHP's death and was not speaking to the media.

"He is very fragile right now. He cannot comment. He is... broken," Cassper's manager Tshepo 'Spike' Seone said.

Cassper first reacted to the news with disbelief, tweeting: "This can’t be true. No ways".

He later returned to social media to simply repost a video of the pair performing their collaboration Wamotseba Mtho at FNB Stadium.