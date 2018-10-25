WATCH | One of Cassper Nyovest & HHP's last performances together
HHP's protégé Cassper Nyovest has expressed shock and deep sadness after he learnt that his idol had died.
The rapper shared a video of them together on stage at his Fill Up FNB Stadium concert late last year.
TshisaLIVE understands Cassper was devastated by HHP's death and was not speaking to the media.
"He is very fragile right now. He cannot comment. He is... broken," Cassper's manager Tshepo 'Spike' Seone said.
Cassper first reacted to the news with disbelief, tweeting: "This can’t be true. No ways".
He later returned to social media to simply repost a video of the pair performing their collaboration Wamotseba Mtho at FNB Stadium.
Cassper ,HHP - Wamotseba mtho 🎼🎻🎸🎶🎤🥁 #FillUpFNBStadium concert #RIPHHP pic.twitter.com/FHYix2atkt— #FillUpMosesMabhida (@Mr_Majozi) October 24, 2018
The performance came after months of swirling speculation over their relationship.
The pair apparently fell out in 2016 when HHP took to social media to claim he could no longer relate to Cassper's lifestyle but later said there was no bad blood between them.
Cassper moved quickly to squash any beef by performing with HHP at the concert.
However, Cassper's fans continued to target HHP after the show and led to him asking Cassper to intervene.
"I have a problem with the way Cassper Nyovest let's his b*tch ass fans run their mouths to bagolo (elders). My own son is a Tsibipian. I sent Refiloe an sms told him a ba kgaleme. Instead he retweets marete a bone. Nna hake North God. Ke Jabba X. Keep talking sh*t maTsibipian. Ke Gatvol."