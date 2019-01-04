TshisaLIVE

Lerato 'Zah' Moloi made a comeback in 2018 & we can't wait to see more of her

04 January 2019 - 11:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Lerato Zah Moloi plays princess Kefilwe Kwena in The Throne.
Lerato Zah Moloi plays princess Kefilwe Kwena in The Throne.
Image: Via Instagram

While the 2000s will know Lerato Zah Moloi as The Throne's princess Kefilwe Kwena, for the rest of us Lerato will forever be Muvhango's Refiloe, a character that introduced Mzansi to her shining star.

It's been over a decade since Lerato captured the hearts of Mzansi. Since then she's played many other roles (that she knocked out of the park) but then she disappeared, until 2018.

The beautiful actress, who is also multi-lingual, came back with a bang as the guest OPW host. Lerato told TshisaLIVE that she welcomed the opportunity to bring the wedding experience to all South Africans.

"I don't want to compare myself with other hosts of the show but I think it will be fresh and different. It will be multilingual. The main thing for me is that I will be including everybody.

"Every South African will be able to relate now because it has always been mostly Xhosa or Sotho or Zulu. Now I am bringing in all languages so that everyone can understand. I feel like a lot of people from Venda and Tsonga have felt  left out and I want to bring the whole nation together in this show," she said at the time.

OPW host Lerato Moloi: It has been mainly Xhosa, Sotho & Zulu. I want everyone to relate

Former Muvhango actress Lerato Zah Moloi wants to take Our Perfect Wedding to the next level when she takes over as host of the popular Mzansi Magic ...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Then just as Mzansi was getting used to seeing Lerato on Sunday evenings, her turn was over.

But the acting gods came through and sis landed a role on a Ferguson Film production.

The actress took to Instagram to share her joy over playing Princess Kefilwe Kwena in the new drama series, The Throne.

"This is the day that the Lord has made, let us be glad and rejoice in it. Dear SA meet the Kwena royal family. We are so thrilled to share this beautiful SeTswana telenovela with you. I proudly play the character of Princess Kefilwe Kwena and this is the biggest and most important role of my 17 years career," she said.

She was excited to show off her skills but Mzansi was happier!

Lerato Zah Moloi on starring on The Throne & what it means to her

The Throne got a royal yes from Twitter!
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

She's been slaying her character as the princess and we hope she bags more roles in 2019!

Yep... we said it!

The Throne reminds Mzansi that Mlangeni Nawa is a great actor!

Twitter celebrates Don Mlangeni Nawa's acting.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Mpho Sebeng: The system that we exist in oppresses the black youth

Mpho said that young, black people stay winning no matter what is thrown at them and that in itself is amazing!
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

The Herd's Paballo: I was told to prepare for the worst & backlash

It's not easy playing Nkosana.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Shona Ferguson kills the game with one snap of their mansion & his car ... TshisaLIVE
  2. 'How are you giving me style advice?' - AKA’s 'R410k outfit' causes a fuss TshisaLIVE
  3. Twitter not impressed with Pearl Thusi's 'just be trash' new year's video TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | Flames! Bonang Matheba in that bikini is everything! TshisaLIVE
  5. No more beef? AKA thanks Julius Malema for 'hosting' him TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X