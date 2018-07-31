Lerato Zah Moloi on starring on The Throne & what it means to her

Actress Lerato 'Zah' Moloi returned to TV screens on Ferguson Films' latest telenovela, which is causing chaos on social media already.

First of all, we think we speak for most South Africans when we say we are thrilled to have Lerato, who will forever be remembered for her amazing portrayal of Refiloe Mokoena on Muvhango, back on that small screen.

The actress took to Instagram to share her joy over playing Princess Kefilwe Kwena in the new drama series, The Throne, that made its debut on Monday night.

"This is the day that the Lord has made, let us be glad and rejoice in it. Dear SA meet the Kwena royal family. We are so thrilled to share this beautiful SeTswana telenovela with you. I proudly play the character of Princess Kefilwe Kwena and this is the biggest and most important role of my 17 years career," she said.

The actress thanked Ferguson Films and other key players that have contributed towards making the drama, which judging by the reaction on Monday night, is already a winner for most viewers.

"South Africa, I know you will not only fall in love with this story but it’ll also blow your minds. I fell in love with this story because in as much as it is about a royal family, this family like any other has complex characters that are caught between custom and tradition on one side, and love and modernity on the other. But most importantly, we have painted a world of female leadership, and mysterious ancient custom and practices. This will be a nail-biting drama that viewers have come to expect from all Ferguson Film productions."

The Throne plays every Monday to Thursday at 7pm on Channel 161 Mzansi Magic.