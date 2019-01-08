Zoleka Mandela on the complications surrounding her pregnancy

The series of medical complications, which has surrounded Zoleka Mandela's latest pregnancy has made her stronger and has reminded her that her unborn baby is a "gift from God".

In a lengthy Instagram post, Zoleka detailed some of the challenges she's faced over the last few months.

"We’ve had quite an emotional rollercoaster of a journey since the conception of Baby Bashala - from finding out we were pregnant on the same day my vaginal ultrasound revealed that I may have adenomyosis, which is a gynecological medical condition that can only be cured through a hysterectomy to the emotional distress brought on by non-invasive prenatal testing to rule out down syndrome and to being diagnosed with depression and anxiety."

Zoleka explained that despite all the challenges she's facing, falling pregnant as a cancer surviour without the use of IVF has proven to her that this baby is a blessing.

"I hadn’t had a menstrual cycle for close to a year until it came unexpectedly, I fell pregnant immediately after and will be birthing my 5th child in a few weeks, without the use of IVF. Baby Bashala is such a reminder that I am truly blessed and favoured, my little miracle in my womb is a gift from God."

In a separate post, Zoleka said she currently felt like a fat cake.