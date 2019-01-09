SABC 'considering it's options' after calls to boycott R Kelly’s music

In light of ongoing sexual assault claims against US musician R Kelly, the SABC has told TshisaLIVE it will consider several calls from fans and local musicians for its stations to stop playing the artist's music.

R Kelly once again became the talk of the town this week after the worldwide debut of docu-series Surviving R Kelly, which is based on decades-long allegations of sexual abuse against the star.

The series features over 50 interviews with women who allege to have been sexually and physically abused by the singer.

It sparked a massive global campaign to boycott the singer and his music under the hashtag #MuteRKelly.

Several local celebs have thrown their weight behind the boycotts with some, including singer Kabomo, calling on the country's biggest broadcaster to join the campaign.