Cassper reflects on being depressed
Five years ago, Cassper Nyovest's life was a completely different picture from fancy cars and designer clothes.
Before Cassper's first album dropped five years ago, he was in a dark space.
In an attempt to encourage fans to never give up, he reflected on the time.
I was broke as hell and depressed 5 years ago. My debut album dropped just 5 years go. Today I am seen as an inspiration to all kinds of people. Black, white, young and old. I appreciate my life so much. Crazy what God can do in your life in just 5 years. Please don’t give up. 🙏🏿— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) January 10, 2019
Shout out to the fans. All of the fans. Those who are vocal about it and those who closet fans. I love all of you. The fact that you take time to listen to the music,watch the videos,decode, critique , embrace , imitate, diss, love, hate, share, comment, etc. I appreciate it all.— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) January 12, 2019