TshisaLIVE

Bird Box challenge gets out of hand as teen crashes car

14 January 2019 - 11:24 By Odwa Mjo
A teenager in Utah crashed into oncoming traffic while driving blindfolded. He was doing the 'Bird Box' challenge.
A teenager in Utah crashed into oncoming traffic while driving blindfolded. He was doing the 'Bird Box' challenge.
Image: via Twitter/@6abc

Weeks after Netflix cautioned fans about taking part in challenges related to the movie Bird Box, a teenager crashed into oncoming traffic in Utah, US, while emulating Sandra Bullock in the film.

According to Sky News, a 17-year-old crashed into another car while driving blindfolded. No injuries were reported.

The challenge involves people blindfolding themselves and performing activities such as walking or running, pretending to be the blindfolded characters in the movie.

Bird Box is set in a post-apocalyptic world, where a mysterious force drives people to commit suicide should they remove their blindfolds. 

The sci-fi thriller hit big numbers on Netflix, with 45-million account holders watching it in its first week. 

Videos of the challenge have been widely shared on social media. 

READ MORE

'Do not hurt yourselves' says Netflix as blindfold #BirdBoxchallenge trends

Netflix cautions fans as the Bird Box blindfolding challenge trends.
TshisaLIVE
11 days ago

Bird Box mania and the memes that took over the internet

Netflix's record-breaking sci-fi thriller is the flick people can't stop talking about.
News
14 days ago

'Bird Box': does the movie live up to all that meme hype?

You'd have to have been blindfolded to miss the torrent of #BirdBox memes that clogged up social media recently
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'We will never forget': Trevor Noah slams Leo DiCaprio's SA accent in Blood ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Dladla Mshunqisi blesses himself with a new ride for the new year TshisaLIVE
  3. Shona Ferguson kills the game with one snap of their mansion & his car ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Kelly Khumalo gets her fairytale ending TshisaLIVE
  5. Three baecations that had us all jelly in 2018 TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Football world pays tribute to legend Phil 'Chippa' Masinga
Are you voting this year? Here is what the ANC manifesto is promising South ...
X