Bird Box challenge gets out of hand as teen crashes car
Weeks after Netflix cautioned fans about taking part in challenges related to the movie Bird Box, a teenager crashed into oncoming traffic in Utah, US, while emulating Sandra Bullock in the film.
According to Sky News, a 17-year-old crashed into another car while driving blindfolded. No injuries were reported.
The challenge involves people blindfolding themselves and performing activities such as walking or running, pretending to be the blindfolded characters in the movie.
Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes.— Netflix US (@netflix) January 2, 2019
Bird Box is set in a post-apocalyptic world, where a mysterious force drives people to commit suicide should they remove their blindfolds.
The sci-fi thriller hit big numbers on Netflix, with 45-million account holders watching it in its first week.
Videos of the challenge have been widely shared on social media.
Y'all doing this #Birdbox Challenge? pic.twitter.com/Yjx86Ex55f— FireMadeFlesh (@FleshFire) December 27, 2018