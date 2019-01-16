TshisaLIVE

Yobe confession has fans shaking

16 January 2019 - 10:06 By Kyle Zeeman
Siyabonga Thwala is the host of the the very emotional show Yobe.
Siyabonga Thwala is the host of the the very emotional show Yobe.
Image: Via Instagram

Would you be able to forgive the men who gruesomely murdered your father? 

That was the struggle of a woman who appeared on confession show Yobe on Tuesday to listen to her parents' murderers ask for her forgiveness.

The pair had been sentenced to 74 years in jail for the murders.

They detailed how the crime took place and how her father was murdered after apparently helping one of his murderers get his life together.

Sis had been put through the most since her parents' death and was not about to forgive the pair anytime soon.

And fans watching the show agreed with her.

They took to social media during the show to share their disgust with the pair and offer their support to sis.

Twitter wants to cancel ‘trash’ Yobe confession

Even Tsietsi's ma was gatvol of his ways.
TshisaLIVE
7 days ago

IN MEMES: Dear Yobe, Twitter can't deal with such pain anymore

Watching the victims tell their stories on Yobe is always a hard task for tweeps.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

IN MEMES: Love isn't supposed to hurt - lessons Twitter took from Yobe

This week's episode of Yobe was more proof of the existance of trash men.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Most read

  1. Nomzamo Mbatha, Arthur Mafokate & the ANC on the pic that left Mzansi ... TshisaLIVE
  2. That’s not hustling, that’s criminal! - DJ Sbu slammed for 'breaking the law' ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Shona Ferguson kills the game with one snap of their mansion & his car ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Kelly Khumalo gets her fairytale ending TshisaLIVE
  5. Here's why Trevor Noah sparked outrage around the world TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Somali Islamists claims deadly Kenya hotel attack
Hillbrow community mete out mob justice, set alleged robber alight
X