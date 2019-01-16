Yobe confession has fans shaking

Would you be able to forgive the men who gruesomely murdered your father?

That was the struggle of a woman who appeared on confession show Yobe on Tuesday to listen to her parents' murderers ask for her forgiveness.

The pair had been sentenced to 74 years in jail for the murders.

They detailed how the crime took place and how her father was murdered after apparently helping one of his murderers get his life together.

Sis had been put through the most since her parents' death and was not about to forgive the pair anytime soon.

And fans watching the show agreed with her.

They took to social media during the show to share their disgust with the pair and offer their support to sis.