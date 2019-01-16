Yobe confession has fans shaking
Would you be able to forgive the men who gruesomely murdered your father?
That was the struggle of a woman who appeared on confession show Yobe on Tuesday to listen to her parents' murderers ask for her forgiveness.
The pair had been sentenced to 74 years in jail for the murders.
They detailed how the crime took place and how her father was murdered after apparently helping one of his murderers get his life together.
Sis had been put through the most since her parents' death and was not about to forgive the pair anytime soon.
And fans watching the show agreed with her.
They took to social media during the show to share their disgust with the pair and offer their support to sis.
He says " I shot him at close range and there was his brain and blood all over my face" #Yobe#YobeMzansi pic.twitter.com/52Jx201Jri— Ronald Nomba (@NombaRonald) January 15, 2019
They opened his mouth, put a pipe down his throat and poured hot water inside him to torture him 😭💔💔💔— Peaches🌺 (@Palesaxx) January 15, 2019
These guys do not deserve forgiveness honestly!#Yobe
I believe there are some things you can say sorry for, but some of the things 🙌🏼 just keep quiet and forever hold your peace #YobeMzansi— Tshegofatso (@tshegoshazz) January 15, 2019
#Yobe I was also no going to forgive this two pic.twitter.com/n3fuP4LkOP— Muvenda 🇿🇦 (@Tygerdkay) January 15, 2019
#YobeMzansi #Yobe your 44yrs and your sentenced 74yrs to jail......wow..its over for this lads pic.twitter.com/b0GysfTpYT— khani (@khani_hlahla) January 15, 2019
Ya no I don't blame the woman for not forgiving them. Yoh. #YobeMzansi pic.twitter.com/Q2S6XrNBMm— happy chappie ⚠️ (@smileydeboss_sa) January 15, 2019
I also dont forgive them...yhoooooooo yhoooooo zangeeee zangeeee tu ndeva okunje ukhohlakala...EPHRAIM nawe MICHEAL I HATE U #YobeMzansi #Yobe pic.twitter.com/ckvp7jKNlF— Kwakhanya (@MarhadebeMguba) January 15, 2019
Mr Cross's daughter is still angry, understandably so these guys are wasting everyone's time #Yobe— You (@te6atso) January 15, 2019
#YobeMzansi Aowa today's episode was so sad and painful. Even worse..."the victim was even nice to him...assisted him to better his life..." then he kills him 😢😢— @Fifi (@FilweBasetsana) January 15, 2019
Lies are being told here and this lady is catching them out #YobeMzansi— Hlaluminathi Baulisi (@MaxiBlac) January 15, 2019