TshisaLIVE

Wait what? Soulja Boy breaks the net with his 'I made Drake’ comments

17 January 2019 - 11:54 By Chrizelda Kekana
Soulja Boy went in on Drake for "stealing" his flow.
Soulja Boy went in on Drake for "stealing" his flow.
Image: Instagram/Soulja Boy

Soulja Boy appeared on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club where he was asked about a few familiar faces in the music community including Kanye West, Tyga and Drake. And his comments caught fire on the net.

When radio hosts Charlamagne Tha God and crew insisted Drake was the "biggest rapper in the world," Soulja Boy got up from his seat and made it clear he that he didn’t share that view.

"Drake? The n***a that got bodied by Pusha-T? The n***a that's hiding his kid from the world but his world ain't hiding from the kid?

"You n***as better stop playing with me. Stop telling me like I ain't teach Drake everything he know."

While Twitter was shocked that he could come for Drake like that, Soulja Boy insisted that he apparently made Drake and that in "fact" the Kiki hitmaker  "stole" his whole flow from him.

"678 999 8212.... Baby you know that I miss you, I wanna be with you... but I can't right now so baby kiss me through the phone!"

If you didn't sing these lyrics out loud... then you probably weren't part of the squad that owned Samsung E250s and learnt all the moves of Crank That - Soulja Boy moves.

That's fine, but that should also tell you that the guy was a real big deal in the mid 2000s.

Before we had Drake, we had Soulja but then he kinda disappeared and the very same people he claims to have "made" flourished.

Although most tweeps could agree that Soulja made some solid points, they still dragged him, for the sake of it!

But we all agree with this guy that the way Soulja Boy said "DRAAAAAAAAAKE? DRAKE!" will forever be a great meme!

'I want to do better'- Melusi Yeni makes long-awaited TV return

The star spoke to TshisaLIVE about his new role and THOSE rumours which followed him.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Makgotso M on 'The Girl from St. Agnes' role: I know what it is like to be bullied

This time Makgotso is on the other end of the abuse.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Riky responds to why Cassper's not on the #CottonFest lineup

Relax, fam. It's not that deep and there is no beef.
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Skolopad on how a patient told her she was 'allergic to black people'

Skolopad was left dissappointed by the comment.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. That’s not hustling, that’s criminal! - DJ Sbu slammed for 'breaking the law' ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Shona Ferguson kills the game with one snap of their mansion & his car ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Why would you go back? - Twitter gives Zinhle dating advice after AKA ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Kelly Khumalo gets her fairytale ending TshisaLIVE
  5. Sarah Langa on her hubby being 17 years older: Honestly I don't give AF TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Residents, motorists loot overturned truck
‘Rolex gang’ strikes again, robs tourist
X