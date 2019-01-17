Wait what? Soulja Boy breaks the net with his 'I made Drake’ comments

Soulja Boy appeared on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club where he was asked about a few familiar faces in the music community including Kanye West, Tyga and Drake. And his comments caught fire on the net.

When radio hosts Charlamagne Tha God and crew insisted Drake was the "biggest rapper in the world," Soulja Boy got up from his seat and made it clear he that he didn’t share that view.

"Drake? The n***a that got bodied by Pusha-T? The n***a that's hiding his kid from the world but his world ain't hiding from the kid?

"You n***as better stop playing with me. Stop telling me like I ain't teach Drake everything he know."

While Twitter was shocked that he could come for Drake like that, Soulja Boy insisted that he apparently made Drake and that in "fact" the Kiki hitmaker "stole" his whole flow from him.