AKA: I’m going to vote ANC... but I don’t know why

With the elections only a few months away, you can bet the Twitter streets will be filled with "influencers" sharing their two cents on everything politics, and AKA is one of the few that have already began.

The rapper, who has always been open to sharing his political affiliation and his faves among politicians, took to Twitter this week to share his current observation regarding the ANC.

AKA started off by declaring that his X will go next to the ruling party in the coming elections, but admitted that he was sure why.