TshisaLIVE

AKA: I’m going to vote ANC... but I don’t know why

18 January 2019 - 07:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Rapper AKA has proudly shared his political affiliation on Twitter.
Rapper AKA has proudly shared his political affiliation on Twitter.
Image: Instagram/AKA

With the elections only a few months away, you can bet the Twitter streets will be filled with "influencers" sharing their two cents on everything politics, and AKA is one of the few that have already began.

The rapper, who has always been open to sharing his political affiliation and his faves among politicians, took to Twitter this week to share his current observation regarding the ANC.

AKA started off by declaring that his X will go next to the ruling party in the coming elections, but admitted that he was sure why.

The rapper, whose tweets quickly got the attention of tweeps and saw a large number of people engaging, went on to add that he was willing to personally "take some questions" that are meant for the ANC leadership, and demand answers on his followers' behalf.

"Over the next few months you’re going to see a lot of fist pumping and campaigning. If you consider yourself a cadre and want someone to give you actual answers, tweet me over the next few months and I’ll try get some from leadership," AKA offered.

He also encouraged everybody to vote, no matter who they were thinking of casting a vote for.

Along with support from some of his followers, his tweets attracted backlash from tweeps who felt he was was being "fake woke".

Soon the rapper was defending his "freedom of expression and political affiliation" on these streets, explaining that just like Steve Biko he'll write what he like on Twitter or any other platform.

Apparently for no price either.

Feeling that he's said all he needed to say on the matter, the rapper reminded tweeps to choose a struggle and stick to it.

"Don’t tell celebs to stay out of politics and then complain when you need them to speak out and they don’t," he said.

And retired to enjoy his "expensive" vacation which he jokingly said is paid for by ANC.

SNAPS | Sbahle donates 200 pairs of shoes & 1,200 sanitary pads

Sis is on the road to recovery and in the community giving back.
TshisaLIVE
18 hours ago

Kgomotso Christopher on her father having custody of them: We just became his roommates

Children are the ones who lose when parents don't see eye-to-eye on what is best for them.
TshisaLIVE
18 hours ago

Wait what? Soulja Boy breaks the net with his 'I made Drake’ comments

'Stop telling me like I ain't teach Drake everything he know,' said Soulja Boy
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago

Lerato K has some stinging questions for politicians

Why are you nowhere to be found when we need you but we must be at rallies?
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago

Most read

  1. #2008vs2018 | DJ Zinhle claps back hard over 'bleaching' comment TshisaLIVE
  2. #Ntando Duma vs Junior de Rocka - Mzansi weighs in TshisaLIVE
  3. Shona Ferguson kills the game with one snap of their mansion & his car ... TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | The #TenYearChallenge just ain't for everyone TshisaLIVE
  5. Kelly Khumalo gets her fairytale ending TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Residents, motorists loot overturned truck
‘Rolex gang’ strikes again, robs tourist
X