AKA: I’m going to vote ANC... but I don’t know why
With the elections only a few months away, you can bet the Twitter streets will be filled with "influencers" sharing their two cents on everything politics, and AKA is one of the few that have already began.
The rapper, who has always been open to sharing his political affiliation and his faves among politicians, took to Twitter this week to share his current observation regarding the ANC.
AKA started off by declaring that his X will go next to the ruling party in the coming elections, but admitted that he was sure why.
Honestly, this election ... I’m going to VOTE ANC ... but I don’t know why. I feel like many people feel that way.— AKA (@akaworldwide) January 16, 2019
I am ANC through and through but I need understanding and reassurance of what we stand for and where we are headed. 💚💛🖤 Dont be afraid to speak out ... the ANC belongs to US. This is OUR ANC.— AKA (@akaworldwide) January 16, 2019
The rapper, whose tweets quickly got the attention of tweeps and saw a large number of people engaging, went on to add that he was willing to personally "take some questions" that are meant for the ANC leadership, and demand answers on his followers' behalf.
"Over the next few months you’re going to see a lot of fist pumping and campaigning. If you consider yourself a cadre and want someone to give you actual answers, tweet me over the next few months and I’ll try get some from leadership," AKA offered.
He also encouraged everybody to vote, no matter who they were thinking of casting a vote for.
But whatever party you decide you are behind 🗳 ... YOU MUST REGISTER TO VOTE. It’s the very right to VOTE that generations of South Africans literally died for and we owe them at least that much. The Youth cannot be THAT disconnected from our history and our struggle. 🇿🇦— AKA (@akaworldwide) January 16, 2019
Along with support from some of his followers, his tweets attracted backlash from tweeps who felt he was was being "fake woke".
Soon the rapper was defending his "freedom of expression and political affiliation" on these streets, explaining that just like Steve Biko he'll write what he like on Twitter or any other platform.
Apparently for no price either.
I am not an influencer nor am I contracted or paid in any shape or form by the ANC. I have a platform as a leader in my private capacity as a citizen of the country that I love. I will speak as I see fit with my own beliefs and nobody can silence me or put a price on my voice. https://t.co/9HamKZQgXH— AKA (@akaworldwide) January 16, 2019
Feeling that he's said all he needed to say on the matter, the rapper reminded tweeps to choose a struggle and stick to it.
"Don’t tell celebs to stay out of politics and then complain when you need them to speak out and they don’t," he said.
One last thing ... don’t tell celebs to stay out of politics and then complain when you need them to speak out and they don’t. #OccupyClifton: Our Celebs are so and so and such and such ... “ #Elections: “Stay out of politics.” Pick a side. Stick to it. 🤙🏽— AKA (@akaworldwide) January 16, 2019
And retired to enjoy his "expensive" vacation which he jokingly said is paid for by ANC.