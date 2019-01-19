SNAPS | Demi-Leigh & Tim Tebow celebrate their engagement in Disneyland

Just days after Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and Tim Tebow got engaged they headed to Disneyland to celebrate.

And judging from their pics on social media it's been nothing short of a "magical" adventure.

Much like their love story.

Tim who popped the question last week couldn't stop gushing over his lady.

"Thank you for saying YES and making me the happiest man in the world. You’re the love of my life, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you," Tim said shortly after their engagement.

Here's a peek into their Disneyland trip.