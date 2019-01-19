TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Demi-Leigh & Tim Tebow celebrate their engagement in Disneyland

19 January 2019 - 08:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Demi-Leigh and Tim Tebow are #lovegoals.
Demi-Leigh and Tim Tebow are #lovegoals.
Image: Instagram/Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Just days after Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and Tim Tebow got engaged they headed to Disneyland to celebrate. 

And judging from their pics on social media it's been nothing short of a "magical" adventure. 

Much like their love story. 

Tim who popped the question last week couldn't stop gushing over his lady. 

"Thank you for saying YES and making me the happiest man in the world. You’re the love of my life, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you," Tim said shortly after their engagement. 

Here's a peek into their Disneyland trip. 

Demi-Leigh on Tim Tebow's proposal: You’ve exceeded any dream I’ve ever had

Demi-Leigh and Tim Tebow are officially engaged.
TshisaLIVE
7 days ago

Makgotso M on 'The Girl from St. Agnes' role: I know what it is like to be bullied

This time Makgotso is on the other end of the abuse.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Skolopad on how a patient told her she was 'allergic to black people'

Skolopad was left dissappointed by the comment.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

'I want to do better'- Melusi Yeni makes long-awaited TV return

The star spoke to TshisaLIVE about his new role and THOSE rumours which followed him.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. #3KCanBuy | Here's 10 of Mzansi's most hilarious ideas TshisaLIVE
  2. #Ntando Duma vs Junior de Rocka - Mzansi weighs in TshisaLIVE
  3. Zodwa Wabantu on performing in Namibia: It was the first time I was not judged ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Shona Ferguson kills the game with one snap of their mansion & his car ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Kelly Khumalo gets her fairytale ending TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Residents, motorists loot overturned truck
Explainer: How Bosasa stored and paid its ‘chicken orders’ bribe money
X