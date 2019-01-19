WATCH | Here's why err'body can't wait for local drama 'The Girl From St Agnes'

The highly-anticipated drama The Girl from St Agnes, which is centered around an all-girls boarding school in the KZN Midlands is set for release at the end of January.

The gripping series is Showmax' first drama and has everyone waiting with baited breath.

The eight-part series follows the death of a girl, Lexi Summerveld at the base of the old mill. The school quickly declares it as an accident but drama teacher Kate Ballard (Nina Milner) doesn’t believe it and decides to investigate.

The more she investigates, the more secrets she exposes.