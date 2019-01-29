#ReaTsotella | Viewers can't believe Aletta wore an 'Ungenaphi' shirt on that show!
Viewers were left baffled when a woman aired her laundry on reality show Rea Tsotella wearing a t-shirt with the saying 'Ungenaphi' on it.
It was bizarre that Aletta took her family's problems to the 'Jerry Springer' type show, yet wore a t-shirt with the saying "how's this your business".
Aletta revealed she had endured enough abuse and confronted Paulos the father of her children about it. She said she hoped he could go back to being the "loving and gentle" man he used to be before 2016, which was the year things took a turn for the worse.
Twitter was shocked when Aletta recounted how Paulos once brought his friends home to hold her down while he beat her up in front of their children.
Tonight on #ReaTsotella— Sizwe (@mehlulisizwe) January 28, 2019
Aletta has endured enough abuse and confronts Paulos the father of her children about it.
21:30 ch157 (@MojaLoveTv) 📺 pic.twitter.com/cwKGiSH9hq
Viewers felt like Paulos was "trash" for physically abusing his wife.
But they were even more stunned when the pair kissed and made up.
However, they still had a problem with the 'Ungenaphi' t-shirt and had the memes to show it.
This lady is on #ReaTsotella but she’s wearing a “Ungenaphi” t-shit... what a time to be alive pic.twitter.com/62tZA67nk7— Chubby Cheex (@Tshegokiie) January 28, 2019
So Balance Me, Paulos Friends Were Actually Holding Aletta So That She Can't Fight Back? 🤔 #Reatsotella pic.twitter.com/H0eS5saqhP— Cheese (@RelzMozzarella) January 28, 2019
Was this a tag team of women bashers vs One woman ..... Sies 💔 Some men are trashy !!!#ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/oVBbfiNWuk— Sizwe (@mehlulisizwe) January 28, 2019
#ReaTsotella I don’t know but the t-shirt 🤷🏿♂️🤷🏿♂️🤷🏿♂️ pic.twitter.com/4UkcCy67ru— #Vendafollowtrain (@VhalaudziLwendo) January 28, 2019
Yhuuuu I want the audience to beat this Paulos up! #ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/KysNpCes3A— Matshangisa (@KingElani) January 28, 2019
#ReaTsotella I don't think it's wise to advise someone with a 'ungenaphi' Tshirt pic.twitter.com/XDa0PKP64J— Broke Mansa Musa (@AthiBakana21) January 28, 2019
Pastor was like “What do you do to show her you love her?” And someone in the audience screamed “uyamshaya” 😂 #ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/cFFSqXRYzI— Wild Island Mami (@Nte_Ngubane) January 28, 2019
Nothing will ever justify why someone had to be beaten !!!! Especially in the 21st Century !!💔#ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/LBgZoWQlIm— Sizwe (@mehlulisizwe) January 28, 2019
Helang!!! That old woman in the audience who told the lady to leave her husband is now clapping the most when they hugging and kissing.... #ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/r3TBo8z3xe— IG: samu_radebe (@Miss_Sgcemezza) January 28, 2019
This one is lying 😏 #ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/RmFta65cPU— Wild Island Mami (@Nte_Ngubane) January 28, 2019
Alcohol is always the scapegoat of "woman bashers" ..they always wanted to do it anyway and alcohol makes them braver #ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/8IFj3QTShY— Sizwe (@mehlulisizwe) January 28, 2019