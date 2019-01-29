ReaTsotella | Viewers can't believe Aletta wore an 'Ungenaphi' shirt on that show!

Viewers were left baffled when a woman aired her laundry on reality show Rea Tsotella wearing a t-shirt with the saying 'Ungenaphi' on it.

It was bizarre that Aletta took her family's problems to the 'Jerry Springer' type show, yet wore a t-shirt with the saying "how's this your business".

Aletta revealed she had endured enough abuse and confronted Paulos the father of her children about it. She said she hoped he could go back to being the "loving and gentle" man he used to be before 2016, which was the year things took a turn for the worse.

Twitter was shocked when Aletta recounted how Paulos once brought his friends home to hold her down while he beat her up in front of their children.