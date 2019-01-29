TshisaLIVE

#ReaTsotella | Viewers can't believe Aletta wore an 'Ungenaphi' shirt on that show!

29 January 2019 - 10:28 By Chrizelda Kekana
Bishop Makamu of Endless Hope Bible Church is the host of 'Rea Tsotella'.
Bishop Makamu of Endless Hope Bible Church is the host of 'Rea Tsotella'.
Image: Twitter/ Moja Love

Viewers were left baffled when a woman aired her  laundry on reality show Rea Tsotella wearing a t-shirt with the saying 'Ungenaphi' on it. 

It was bizarre that Aletta took her family's problems to the 'Jerry Springer' type show, yet wore a t-shirt with the saying "how's this your business". 

Aletta revealed she had endured enough abuse and confronted Paulos the father of her children about it.  She said she hoped he could go back to being the "loving and gentle" man he used to be before 2016, which was the year things took a turn for the worse. 

Twitter was shocked when Aletta recounted how Paulos once brought his friends home to hold her down while he beat her up in front of their children. 

Viewers felt like Paulos was "trash" for physically abusing his wife. 

But they were even more stunned when the pair kissed and made up. 

However, they still had a problem with the 'Ungenaphi' t-shirt and had the memes to show it.

WATCH | Kabomo on the stigmas attached to a black man in SA

Kabomo says that stigmas around black South African men prevented him from reaching out.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

WATCH | This 72-year-old doing pull-ups inspires Trevor Noah (and the world)

'The only competition is yourself' says Lauren.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Ayanda Borotho: Black people have a false sense of identity in the new SA

"No one is fighting the French to speak more English in France. It is at the core of our identity. If we wipe out our languages we will wipe out our ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Sbahle Mpisane is allegedly being 'mentally tormented by a stalker'

Sbahle just wants to recover in peace.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Here's what went down when Usain Bolt challenged Unathi to a dance off TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | Goodness' rape aftermath triggers Twitter hard! TshisaLIVE
  3. Zodwa Wabantu on performing in Namibia: It was the first time I was not judged ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Thembi Seete on lifestyle changes: I was obsessed with being skinny & used ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Here’s why Somizi gave this interracial OPW couple the thumbs up TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Cash-in-transit van hit by armed robbers in Tembisa
Massive fire consumes Lion’s Head
X