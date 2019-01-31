Lerato K shades celebs who haven’t spoken out on #OpenUpTheIndustry

Lerato Kganyago has laughed off suggestions that she is overly emotional about the #OpenUpTheIndustry debate because she is threatened by fresh talent, suggesting that it was those celebs who were silent who had perhaps held the biggest threat.

Lerato was once of the most vocal celebs on the topic this week but was accused by a follower of being a "gatekeeper" preventing some from getting into the industry.

The critic suggested that other celebs hadn't bothered to respond because they were not the ones blocking access.