WATCH | Bonang meets screaming children through car window, slams criticism

The star was mobbed by a group of hysterical school girls.

31 January 2019 - 11:09 By Kyle Zeeman
Bonang says there has been many misconceptions about her over the years.
Image: Instagram/ Bonang

Bonang has hit back hard at suggestions that she's a "diva" after a video of her rolling down her window to greet a frenzy of school children made its way onto social media.  

Queen B had young fans in a frenzy on Wednesday when she surprised a group of school kids on their way home.

In a video posted to her Instagram Stories, Bonang was seen sitting in her car and greeting young fans as the window rolls down. The school girls go absolutely ape and scream as they catch a glimpse of the star.

Soon Bonang's car was swarmed with fans as they try to reach for her hand and touch her.

The video went viral on social media, with many praising her humility in meeting her fans.

While to some it seemed like a touching moment, others criticised why Bonang could not get out of the car to greet the children. 

Some followers dragged B for hiding behind her designer shades and car door.

Queen B had no time for the troll and brushed him aside with a short and sharp response.

B's fans were stanning hardcore over her response.

