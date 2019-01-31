WATCH | Bonang meets screaming children through car window, slams criticism
The star was mobbed by a group of hysterical school girls.
Bonang has hit back hard at suggestions that she's a "diva" after a video of her rolling down her window to greet a frenzy of school children made its way onto social media.
Queen B had young fans in a frenzy on Wednesday when she surprised a group of school kids on their way home.
In a video posted to her Instagram Stories, Bonang was seen sitting in her car and greeting young fans as the window rolls down. The school girls go absolutely ape and scream as they catch a glimpse of the star.
Soon Bonang's car was swarmed with fans as they try to reach for her hand and touch her.
A @bonang_m surprise we all deserve 🙏. Their reaction us priceless. 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/KJttI9oEFk— BForce - Bonang Fans (@The_BForce) January 30, 2019
The video went viral on social media, with many praising her humility in meeting her fans.
They stopped their driver when they spotted the Queen...and borrowed a phone for pics 😂😂😂😂. My daughter (middle) is ecstatic. Thank u Mo'ghel pic.twitter.com/Kr0Y3CmCWR— Deborah Motimele (@mynameisdebss) January 30, 2019
Mother Theresa giving the kids what they want. Her eyes rolled to the back of her head because of excitement. 😁👌🏾— Gemaén Jordan Taylor (@GemaenTaylor) January 30, 2019
@bonang_m omg that video of you and the kids. Ugh my heart. God bless you hun ❤️— Mauryn & Khloè (@momokhlo) January 30, 2019
While to some it seemed like a touching moment, others criticised why Bonang could not get out of the car to greet the children.
Some followers dragged B for hiding behind her designer shades and car door.
Is this the best way to acknowledge your fans? Though small car window .really. Remember your small days at Y https://t.co/OQCfG9skIH— Lefa M (@LefaLefam63) January 30, 2019
Queen B had no time for the troll and brushed him aside with a short and sharp response.
B's fans were stanning hardcore over her response.
Louder plz Queen B, for those at the back pic.twitter.com/HIBkrahoHF— Allan✊✊ (@Allan_2801) January 31, 2019
Yup I endorse this tweet👏 2019 mood💯 Hae du! pic.twitter.com/DtIo55FVHU— chido_maria (@tanatswa_c) January 31, 2019