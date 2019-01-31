WATCH | Bonang meets screaming children through car window, slams criticism

Bonang has hit back hard at suggestions that she's a "diva" after a video of her rolling down her window to greet a frenzy of school children made its way onto social media.

Queen B had young fans in a frenzy on Wednesday when she surprised a group of school kids on their way home.

In a video posted to her Instagram Stories, Bonang was seen sitting in her car and greeting young fans as the window rolls down. The school girls go absolutely ape and scream as they catch a glimpse of the star.

Soon Bonang's car was swarmed with fans as they try to reach for her hand and touch her.