Sizakele Manonga pens cute note to George Lebese

02 February 2019 - 08:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
George Lebese and Sizakele Manonga are floating on cloud nine.
Image: Instagram/Sizakele Manonga

George Lebese and Sizakele Manonga are out here serving #lovegoals for 2019. 

The couple who rekindled their romance just months ago has been dishing out inspiration to fans on social media. 

And we're totally here for it! 

In one of her most recent posts, Sizakele gushed over George being her soulmate. 

"When I tell you I love you, I don't say it out of habit. I say it to remind you that you're the best thing that ever happened to me. True love is finding your soulmate in your best friend." 

After months of swirling rumours, the lovebirds confirmed that they had found their way back to each other in October last year. 

