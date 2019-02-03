DJ Black Coffee on looking up to Oskido

While DJ Black Coffee is now a globally recognised icon, he's been inspired by the likes of Oskido and Greg Maloka.

Oskido, who has been in the music industry for decades has been an inspiration to so many aspiring artists including Black Coffee.

Earlier this week Black Coffee reflected on what it felt like to be invited to Oskido's home and to be in the legend's circle of "close friends and family".

The DJ said that 15 years ago he would not have believed that this would be the case.

"15 years ago if you told that I'll be invited to Oskido's house with a private chef..... to a celebration with his family and friends, DJ Fresh, Greg Maloka and Vinne da Vinci and they all knew my name.....I would've told you, you been smoking Matwetwe."

Black Coffee told fans that it is possible for dreams to come true.