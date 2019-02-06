TshisaLIVE

Sbahle on wedding plans with Itu: I am married to myself

06 February 2019 - 11:26 By Kyle Zeeman
Sbahle Mpisane says she is focused on herself.
Image: Instagram/ Sbahle Mpisane

Fitness fundi Sbahle Mpisane has broken her silence on her relationship with Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, telling fans that she is only focused on herself and recovering from her horror car crash.

The pair have not posted about each other for over a month, leading some jittery fans to think that there might be trouble in paradise.

The couple took a break in 2017 before getting back together several months later. Now fans are concerned that the same thing might be happening and have left messages on Sbahle's social media pages.

One fans asked her on Monday whether she was still planning to marry "Africa's number one".

"Are you going to marry Itu this time or you'll dump him again? Curious nje," the fan wrote.

Sbahle responded by telling the fan that since coming out of a coma she has only been looking out for herself.

She also shut down any wedding bells, claiming she is married to herself.

"Since coming out of a coma my focus has been 100% on my wellness and recovery. So yeah, I am married to myself," she wrote.

Sbahle was rushed to ICU in August last year after she lost control of her BMW and crashed into a tree in Durban. She was in hospital for over two months.

Itu consistently posted about his queen, wishing her a speedy recovery while she was in a coma.

