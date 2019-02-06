The Queen | We are sorry our son raped your daughter, here's a goat
The Queen viewers were disgusted by the way Thabiso wants to use money to make his sins go away
In an "effort" to make amends for the crime their son committed, Thabiso's family came over to the Mabuza household and offered to pay a fine, in the form of a goat, as a token of their "remorse".
Fans of the Mzansi Magic drama just couldn't believe that Thabiso's uncle had gone ahead and offered Gracious a goat for "any damages" her daughter says their son has done to her.
A whole goat? Couldn't they go for a cow? Anyway, how much money or animals will make Thabiso's rape okay?
For viewers the only real question is, does Goodness want her rapist dead or arrested?
They don't care much for apologies or excuses made in the guy's name, they are just ready for some action to be taken.
They took to social media to share their thoughts on the drama and came armed with the right memes.
The nerve of Thabiso thinking that throwing money at his rape saga will solve it makes my blood boil #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/NCENfMbfgE— #RegisterToVoteEFF Lucky “Tlhogi” Ntlhokoe 🇿🇦 (@Lucky_da_hustla) February 5, 2019
Sorry our son raped your daughter.... here's a goat 🐐— Mr Write (@JeraZW) February 5, 2019
Thabiso's uncles offer to pay a fine #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/TZDnUVnLc5
Bathong!! They offered a goat #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/Hw53O8E5Kk— 🍕Tshegofatso Mphehlo👑 (@TshegofatsoMph9) February 5, 2019
But why is Thabiso still alive? is he not the phudi to be slaughtered???! #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/kRoSDvuR3G— Relebogile Mokale (@relemokale) February 5, 2019
#TheQueenMzansi kwasuka lokho 🙆🏾♂️ Gracious just said “leave it up to me? “ Thabiso better.... pic.twitter.com/iajgSBHzcG— Ke Sli-ti-shà 🇿🇦 (@LegendarySletz) February 5, 2019
LET THIS GO— Mr Write (@JeraZW) February 5, 2019
Martha asks Goodness to drop the rape case because "no one is going to believe you"
As much as Thabiso is innocent until proven guilty, Goodness should also be given the benefit of the doubt until a judge says otherwise #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/MEmdPBNo9r
#TheQueenMzansi— Zandey Mzobe (@ZandeyM) February 5, 2019
Can somebody kill Thabiso already? I actually prefer the Diamond saga than this pic.twitter.com/Qe009zOdeK
#TheQueenMzansi Harriet would have killed Thabiso, the same day....akamoshi xesha pic.twitter.com/mNRyiYBpR6— BeInspired (@Tsigwili) February 5, 2019
#TheQueenMzansi— The Most High (@Blessing_199X) January 29, 2019
Thabiso is heading here pic.twitter.com/espspmXhPI
Wake me up when Thabiso gets arrested #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/QEqRdSVhn0— KING (@TheGuy_K) February 5, 2019
TGOM: Thabiso will get a gym, a phone, a tv and a special treatment cause his a celeb and after his released he will get a reality show.— #ChasingTheDream🙇 (@SdizoRSA) February 5, 2019
Throwing shades on Jub Jub #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/zQm9hxGupx