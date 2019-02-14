Lerato Kganyago hits back: Rubbish is thinking I don’t have an opinion, you silly dog
Lerato Kganyago's clap backs are getting more and more brutal!
Not a day goes by that someone on Twitter don't just randomly come for Lerato Kganyago and, while she may have let them have it in the past, the chilli in her clapback sure is increasing!
The Metro FM presenter can't even breathe without offending some people and this time it was her comments on black people constantly pulling each other down, that got one tweep rattled.
The person tweeted that because Lerato is a celebrity and not a "socialogost" (erm... whatever that means, he might have meant sociologist), she shouldn't comment on social issues.
To add fuel to the fire, the troll also claimed Lerato doesn't qualify as a black person.
"We do not regard Lerato Kganyago as a black person, therefore she cannot speak for us," the tweep said.
Yhu! But Lerato was not here for such and she went off at him, even her fans pleaded for mercy on the tweep's behalf.
Rubbish is you thinking I don’t have an opinion. So wena since you are an artist, as you CLAIM, you should not have an opinion about things that affect you, your work or your country? Stupidity is you putting me into a celebrity box and thinking I’m going to stay there, silly dog https://t.co/UGXGUhMSFz— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) February 12, 2019
And in the business of setting the record straight and putting people back in their lanes, Lerato also rubbished comments that she's #ForeverAlone.
Just because I don’t post, cars, homes, family or boyfriends, don’t assume I don’t have. I don’t advertise my private life, it remains that, private, not a community project my love, Love ME for me, not what I have ❤️ https://t.co/pWR53lJPTb— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) February 13, 2019