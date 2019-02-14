Lerato Kganyago hits back: Rubbish is thinking I don’t have an opinion, you silly dog

Not a day goes by that someone on Twitter don't just randomly come for Lerato Kganyago and, while she may have let them have it in the past, the chilli in her clapback sure is increasing!

The Metro FM presenter can't even breathe without offending some people and this time it was her comments on black people constantly pulling each other down, that got one tweep rattled.

The person tweeted that because Lerato is a celebrity and not a "socialogost" (erm... whatever that means, he might have meant sociologist), she shouldn't comment on social issues.

To add fuel to the fire, the troll also claimed Lerato doesn't qualify as a black person.

"We do not regard Lerato Kganyago as a black person, therefore she cannot speak for us," the tweep said.

Yhu! But Lerato was not here for such and she went off at him, even her fans pleaded for mercy on the tweep's behalf.