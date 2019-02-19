TshisaLIVE

Nicole Nyaba: I'm not one to make stupid & dumb statements

19 February 2019 - 12:47 By Karishma Thakurdin
Nicole Nyaba wants people to know she has no time for nonsense.
Nicole Nyaba wants people to know she has no time for nonsense.
Image: Instagram/ Nicole Nyaba

Video vixen Nicole Nyaba wants to make it clear that people shouldn't judge her based on face value. 

Most people know Nicole for serving major sauce on social media, but that doesn't define who she is. 

Taking to Instagram Live, Nicole warned fans not to get duped by fake accounts saying "dumb" things using her name. 

"All that other kak is to confuse you all. I'm not one to make stupid, dumb and uneducated statements and f**k you," she said. 

Nicole added that she was gatvol of people sharing "hogwash" using her name. 

"I'm way too intellectual and gifted to be running such hogwash," she added. 

Just days ago, the dancer told fans that people disregarded her knowledge. 

"I'm one of the great minds but people will never know because they are too focused on my flaws and not on my knowledge."

A gold inscription with his face on Impala skin - Kenny Kunene's latest piece of art

It wasn't painted by Rasta
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

LOL! Rasta’s 'Boity painting' has Mzansi in a mess

Pity the account is a fake!
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Abs galore! Feast your eyes on SA's first bachelor

Hungry? Here's Lee Thompson.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Jackie Phamotse's book is out and there's a SERIOUS plot twist!

A sequel to Bare is expected around June.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Zodwa Wabantu's naked booty caught this man off-guard TshisaLIVE
  2. Emtee: Only in SA does your car get judged by someone without one TshisaLIVE
  3. Actress Tsholo Matshaba on life without her husband: It still hurts TshisaLIVE
  4. Pearl, Rami & Busiswa strip down and flaunt their curves TshisaLIVE
  5. Julius Malema's wish? A baby girl, please TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

PE cyclist pushed off bicycle and robbed
Cellphone thief takes baby on crime spree
X