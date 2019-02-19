Nicole Nyaba: I'm not one to make stupid & dumb statements

Video vixen Nicole Nyaba wants to make it clear that people shouldn't judge her based on face value.

Most people know Nicole for serving major sauce on social media, but that doesn't define who she is.

Taking to Instagram Live, Nicole warned fans not to get duped by fake accounts saying "dumb" things using her name.

"All that other kak is to confuse you all. I'm not one to make stupid, dumb and uneducated statements and f**k you," she said.

Nicole added that she was gatvol of people sharing "hogwash" using her name.

"I'm way too intellectual and gifted to be running such hogwash," she added.

Just days ago, the dancer told fans that people disregarded her knowledge.

"I'm one of the great minds but people will never know because they are too focused on my flaws and not on my knowledge."