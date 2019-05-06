TshisaLIVE

Kelly Khumalo's new bling from Chad Da Don is BIG & shiny AF!

06 May 2019 - 14:30 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Chad whisked Kelly Khumalo away for a romantic weekend and gave her a huge rock to adorn her ring finger.
Image: Instagram/Chad Da Don

Rapper Chad Da Don is clearly winning in this romance life! The rapper whisked Kelly Khumalo on a romantic weekend getaway to solidify their engagement with a huge a*s rock.

Chad's surprise getaway was the gift that kept on giving for the Uthando hitmaker. Not only was she spoiled with breathtaking views, amazing food and drink, but she also got a huge rock from Browns.

"Who is going to believe me? My husband just pulled a fast one on me... and the question is, who is going to believe me?" Kelly said in a brief video on Instagram.

According to Browns' Certification Of Authenticity Kelly shared on her Insta stories, the hard to miss rock adorning her finger is a morganite jewel on a rose-coloured ring band made from gold, weighing 12.03 grams.

The ring also has 40 'natural round' diamonds. Her ring is called the Morganite & Diamond Guardian Angel Ring Set in 18ct rose gold.

Kelly couldn't hide her joy as she shared her bling and the moments on her socials. Chad's mother was one of the many people who wished her more happiness on her love journey with Chad.

"I’m crying. You complete my son. Thank you for loving him the way you do my Kelly," Chad's mother and manager Norma Mansoor said.

Check out the huge rock on her finger! Watch your eyes child, the rock is shiny!

View this post on Instagram

Who is going to believe me? 💍

A post shared by #GCWALA (@kellykhumaloza) on

