TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Trevor Noah thinks the Queen is super excited that #BabySussex wasn't named Jamal

Trevor Noah weighed in on royal baby's name

09 May 2019 - 12:42 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Trevor Noah shared his thoughts on Meghan and Harry's newborn baby's name.
Trevor Noah shared his thoughts on Meghan and Harry's newborn baby's name.
Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

While the name chosen for #BabySussex has topped trends lists worldwide and has received mixed reactions, Trevor Noah thinks that the one person who is super excited about the name Archie is Queen Elizabeth. 

Little Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is seventh in line to the British throne.

"Welcome to the world little Archie and I know some people are disappointed by the name Archie. But there's one person who's super excited: the Queen! Because you know for the past nine months she's been like ... 'Please don't be Jamal, please don't be Jamal,' Trevor joked.

Trevor said he also found it weird that the royals were hogging major headlines for doing one of "humanity's most basic biological functions".

"It's especially weird because when it is the royals, it's big news that they did one of humanity's most basic biological functions. But that's what having a baby is ... it's just something your body does ... Something humans do!"

Check out the rest of the video below:

MORE

IN MEMES | Summer bodies are made in winter, just ask Papa Penny's mother!

Papa Penny's mother ain't slacking on her health, fam
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Bonang hits back at Ramaphosa Instagram Live backlash

A tweep claimed sis was benefiting from a 'corrupt government' and B killed her with kindness
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Cassper reacts to getting 'snubbed' by President Cyril Ramaphosa

Cassper wasn't there for people who said he was having a pity party over the "snub".
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Simz Ngema on releasing her 1st single: I've decided to live my life fully

Quing Simz is ready to share her song with the world!
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'Mind your own business' - Babes claps back at outrage over Mampintsha romance TshisaLIVE
  2. Mzansi renames Keyshia Cole Khanyisile Cele after Zulu tweet TshisaLIVE
  3. Mzansi weighs in on Zinhle & AKA's relationship after loved-up snap TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Drop the attitude': Tipcee, Babes Wodumo get a tongue lashing from magistrate TshisaLIVE
  5. OPINION | So Mampintsha & Babes Wodumo think we are toys... oh okay! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SA’s oldest ANC supporter casts his vote
#Elections2019: Building up to the numbers
X