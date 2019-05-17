Cassper: It may look like things come easy for me, but they don't
Whether it's to get his chiselled sexy abs or to secure those money bags, Cassper Nyovest has not hidden the fact that it all takes hard work and he took to Twitter to remind the youngin's that it still hasn't gotten easier for him.
The rapper, who shared that he's been busy shooting big money adverts and planning major things for his Move For Me music video, explained that while he may make it look easy, it took a lot of trial and error for him to find what works for him.
"It might look like this thing came easy for me but I actually figured it out after many attempts. Everything I know I was taught and I'm glad I kept a teachable spirit. Kids these days know it all and you can't tell them or teach them anything," the rapper said.
And many will kill to be where he is, he's looking forward to a time when he doesn't have to work as hard as he does today.
"Yo, I can't wait for the day I don't have to work this hard. It gets a bit tough sometimes."
Havent even slept. Driving to a shoot from another shoot. https://t.co/Chb6wjuoWY— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) May 17, 2019
This has been an amazing year for me. Just wrapped up a 2 day advert shoot with a huge brand. Now on my way to shoot Move for me with .@JessicaBurciaga . Could life get any better? Is there more?— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) May 17, 2019
Meanwhile, since US model Jessica Burciaga landed, the streets have been buzzing with questions about her and Cassper's "friendship".
And a few of them just couldn't resist the urge to ask ... "where is Jessica going to sleep?" But Cass had to set them straight.
He explained that while Jessica may be his friend, she was still a professional model and therefore they set her up in a hotel for the duration of her stay in Mzansi.
Lol... She's at a hotel.... We starting to shoot #MoveForMe today. https://t.co/cjcrWtvwgQ— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) May 16, 2019
Cause im professional. She's a professional working model at the end of the day. Even though shes a friend. https://t.co/uWz6spAMnd— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) May 17, 2019