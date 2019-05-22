TshisaLIVE

WATCH | This guitarist played outside DJ Tira's house until he woke up & did a collabo

When you hear his voice, you'll also understand why DJ Tira had to open the door

22 May 2019 - 07:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Dj Tira had to give the relatively unknown muso a chance after he persisted with his guitar playing.
Image: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape

Aspiring musician Mdu Ncube is proof that dreams do come true with enough effort and persistence. This, after the relatively unknown artist performed outside DJ Tira's house until the record label boss got up and took notice. 

Mdu decided to force DJ Tira to listen to him as he sang his heart out and strummed his guitar. 

After a couple of hours, Mdu's wish came through. Local promoter and Mampintsha's manager Dogg DBN, who happened to be at Tira's house, captured the moment and asked Mdu to introduce himself and give the world a taste of his singing. 

"The name is Mdu, surname Ncube. I am here because of mercy. I just came here and started singing in the street outside the house. I sang until he came out and opened for me," he said.

Mdu seemingly impressed Tira who gave him some of his time to create a collaboration and Dogg DBN ensured that he got his first gig at one of his events.

Listen to Mdu singing below ... the young man can sing!

