Cassper Nyovest on relationships: If you cherish it, keep it private
Contrary to what other celebs are doing when they flaunt their love all over social media, Cassper Nyovest believes that relationships flourish when they are kept private.
A lesson he has learnt the hard way.
The rapper, who has dated Boity and Amanda Du-Pont in the public eye, took to Twitter to say if you truly cherish something, like a relationship, then you need to keep it to yourself.
"A private life is the best life. You don't have to put your business out there. (Go) nuts and live your best life in private and let them think you're struggling kante that time! Sereng!" he said.
Plus, Cassper said, women didn't like men who went around telling their business.
"Ladies also love it when you keep it on the hush. Ladies don't like a man who talks too much about his private life."
While there were the usual fans thinking it was a jab at his "hip hop rival", others thought the topic was brought to the fore by the recent visit of a smoking-hot US model.
Tsibiapians saw a picture of Jessica Burciaga, the LA-based model who came to SA to shoot the Move For Me music video with Cassper, in the rapper's pool and drew a couple of conclusions.
Cassper laughed off the assumptions and explained that he, like the rest of the world, just enjoyed the amazing view and nothing else.
