Cassper Nyovest on relationships: If you cherish it, keep it private

Contrary to what other celebs are doing when they flaunt their love all over social media, Cassper Nyovest believes that relationships flourish when they are kept private.

A lesson he has learnt the hard way.

The rapper, who has dated Boity and Amanda Du-Pont in the public eye, took to Twitter to say if you truly cherish something, like a relationship, then you need to keep it to yourself.

"A private life is the best life. You don't have to put your business out there. (Go) nuts and live your best life in private and let them think you're struggling kante that time! Sereng!" he said.