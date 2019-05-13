IN MEMES | DMF viewers agree that Lindelani needs to grow up!
While most people turn to shows like Date My Family with hope of finding love, viewers were convinced that Sunday night's bachelor, Lindelani Mqwa, was there for a totally different reason.
The "tall, dark and handsome" bachelor left most of the viewers and the family members he came into contact with annoyed, because he didn't seem to be interested in a relationship.
The more he asked questions, the more tweeps felt like he thought the show was about booty calls.
Lindelani further annoyed viewers when he started asking family members of one potential date about how "kinky" the person they were representing is.
He confessed to cheating several times and that he never felt the need to explain himself to a woman or anybody else. Even when there's dodgy behaviour on his phone, like receiving nudes.
All tweeps could say was that dude needed to catch a some growth hormones and grow up!
Lindelani needs to GROW UP period #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/cKO5bnHWZg— 🌼🌼Hopey 🌼🌼 👑 🇿🇦 (@Hope_Lutendoky) May 12, 2019
Lindelani needs to grow the fuck up... #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/0zz9gzYs9o— Turf Bester (@turfbester1) May 12, 2019
This guy wanted to be in tv n eat food for free bra you need to grow up #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/oFHaFEfOfj— Patra (@Patra71251462) May 12, 2019
Lindelani's way of thinking, is a BIG NOOOOO, who asks family this: how kinky is yo daughter#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/t3DRbhfp9z— Millyon-Dollar-Babe (@22Millym) May 12, 2019
#DateMyFamily lindelani's fake laugh pic.twitter.com/d6R55eRnsv— bambinaaa (@Nobuhley_) May 12, 2019
"Ur so horrible"🤣 another own goal from Lindelani #DateMyFamily #dmfmzansi pic.twitter.com/yA0xL5uy3h— Simply$€££0™ (@selloAP) May 12, 2019
Huu i now understand why Lindelani is single 😏 #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/khJAnMFNU4— +h♡+♡ (@h13574639) May 12, 2019
This Lindelani guy is so childish shame!!! #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/PLQrkH1Ei7— Unathi Mbekela (@msmbekela) May 12, 2019
You see what you get when you say you need dark, tall and handsome boyfriend? You will get Lindelani with no brain #datemyfamily pic.twitter.com/I4AIxs37gL— Dave (@davidmutele) May 12, 2019
Lindelani is such a waste of time #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/euo6JF7T1H— Nangamso Zibele (@fabulositiiii) May 12, 2019
Guys why didn't Lindelani just go on tinder and stop wasting film time. Yerrr#Datemyfamily pic.twitter.com/mCiZ9Rsu12— I love you 3000 (@Juliet_Kamanga) May 12, 2019