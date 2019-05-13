TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | DMF viewers agree that Lindelani needs to grow up!

13 May 2019 - 10:09 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
This week's bachelor on Date My Family didn't tick the right boxes with viewers.
Image: Mzansi Magic via Instagram

While most people turn to shows like Date My Family with hope of finding love, viewers were convinced that Sunday night's bachelor, Lindelani Mqwa, was there for a totally different reason.

The "tall, dark and handsome" bachelor left most of the viewers and the family members he came into contact with annoyed, because he didn't seem to be interested in a relationship.

The more he asked questions, the more tweeps felt like he thought the show was about booty calls.

Lindelani further annoyed viewers when he started asking family members of one potential date about how "kinky" the person they were representing is.

He confessed to cheating several times and that he never felt the need to explain himself to a woman or anybody else. Even when there's dodgy behaviour on his phone, like receiving nudes.

All tweeps could say was that dude needed to catch a some growth hormones and grow up! 

